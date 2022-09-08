Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers

By

Advertisement

Tecno and Amazon came together recently to confirm the arrival of another new smartphone in India - the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition. This smartphone is expected to arrive sometime soon and go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 slated to happen this month. The online retailer has now hosted the Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition quiz contest for participants to win Rs. 500.

Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition Quiz Answers

The Amazon Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition contest is now live on the Amazon app. It is live from September 3 and it will be hosted until September 25, which accounts for 25 days. The contest will select 200 winners and they will be declared after the quiz. The winners will get Rs. 500 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance on or before September 26.

It is very important to answer all questions in the quiz contest correctly to get a chance to win the prize. Also, the answers should be provided within five seconds to enter the lucky draw. While many users may provide correct answers, only the ones who are picked from the lucky draw will be eligible to get the prize.

Question 1: What is the India-first feature in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian?

Answer: Multiple Colour changing Back Panel

Question 2: What is the RAM on the device?

Answer: 13GB (8GB Physical RAM + 5GB virtual RAM with memory fusion tech)

Question 3: Camon 19 Pro Mondrain has Industry 1st camera configuration of:

Answer: 64MP RGBW+(G+P) with OIS + 50MP +2MP

Question 4: What is the screen configuration in Camon 19 Pro Mondrian?

Answer: 6.8″ FHD+ display with 0.98mm Industry slimmest bezels

Question 5: Choose the Biometric authentication options in Camon 19 Pro Mondrain

Answer: Ultrafast Anti-Oil Side Fingerprint Sensor + Face Unlock

That's it!

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Apple iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 India Price Revealed; Starts From Rs. 79,900

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Unique Design Coming Soon To India

iPhone 14 Series Features Satellite Connectivity; How Will It Work

Tecno’s First-Ever Laptop, Megabook T1 Unveiled At IFA 2022

Apple Watch Ultra, Watch Series 8, Watch SE Announced; Features S8 Chip, Body Temperature Sensor

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G With Custom-Made Cameras Launched In India; Worth Buying For Rs. 21,999?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched: Design, Features, Specs, Price, And Availability

Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G India Launch Set For August 10; Could Be A Game-Changer?

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Launched With H2 Chip, 2X Noise Cancellation; India Price, Availability

Tecno Spark 9T Launched In India; Costs Under Rs. 10,000

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Launched: Design, Features, Specs, Price, And Availability

Amazon Tecno Spark 9T Quiz: Answers, Prize And More
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: tecno news apps amazon
Read more...