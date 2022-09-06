Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition With Unique Design Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno is gearing up to bring the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition smartphone to India. While there was no official word from the company regarding this new smartphone, a microsite on Amazon India hints that the launch is just around the corner. The page shows the design of the smartphone and sheds light on some of its important features.

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition microsite shows that it is coming soon. This indicates that the smartphone could be announced in the coming days and go on sale during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

What's Unique WIth Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition?

From the design teased by the Amazon microsite, the major attraction of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition is said to be its design. It features a polychromatic photoisomer technology at its rear. There are rectangular blocks in white and each block on the phone's rear appears to change colors to multiple shades in the sunlight. The company calls this color-changing technology "Sunlight Drawing".

Borrowing From Tecno Camon 19 Pro 5G

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition appears to borrow some specs from the Tecno Camon Pro 5G that was launched in India last month. It has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080p, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a cutout at the top center for an 8MP selfie camera sensor.

While the 5G smartphone uses a Dimensity 810 SoC, this special edition model is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC alongside 8GB of RAM with up to 5GB of virtual RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The upcoming Tecno smartphone runs Android 12 topped with HiOS 8.6 and houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The imaging aspects of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Edition include a unique triple-camera setup within two rings. This camera setup comprises a huge 64MP sensor with OIS alongside a 50MP secondary telephoto lens and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor. The camera unit comes with an autofocus unit and a quad-LED flash. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone along with support for 33W fast charging tech.

