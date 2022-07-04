Amazon Tecno Spark 9 Quiz: Answers, Prize And Other Details

Tecno smartphones are among the affordable offerings that are available for those who want to upgrade their smartphone without spending a lot on the purchase. One of the latest offerings from the brand is the Tecno Spark 9. Now, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting a new quiz contest that lets fortunate winners get Rs. 500 as the prize.

The Amazon Tecno Spark 9 quiz contest is available under the Funzone section of the Amazon app. It is a 30-day quiz contest that started today, July 4 and will be hosted until August 4. The online retailer will choose as many as 200 winners from the participant and give them with Rs. 500 worth Amazon Pay Balance. Notably, the winners chosen by Amazon on a random basis will get their Amazon Pay Balance account credited by Rs. 500 within August 14. There are no other prize options with this quiz contest.

Amazon Tecno Spark 9 Quiz Answers

As usual, the Amazon Tecno Spark 9 quiz contest will ask users a set of five questions related to the Tecno smartphone. Participants have to answer each of these questions correctly in just 5 seconds to be able to increase their chances of entering the lucky draw. Of these participants, 200 participants will be chosen on a random basis and will be declared winners. However, the participants have to use the hashtag #TecnoSpark9Quiz to tweet to increase their winning chances.

Having said that it is important to provide correct answers to all questions, here we have listed the questions and answers to help participants. Do check out the same if you are interested in trying your luck.

Question 1: Spark 9 is India's first 11GB* smartphone at an unbelievable price?

Answer: TRUE

Question 2: What is the RAM setup on Spark 9?

Answer: Upto 11GB Expandable with MemFusion Technology

Question 3: Spark 9 comes with which processor?

Answer: Helio G35 Gaming Processor

Question 4: What is the rear camera setup on Spark 9?

Answer: 13 MP Dual

Question 5: What is the battery capacity in the Spark 9?

Answer: 3000mAh

That's it! These are the answers to the questions asked in the quiz.

How To Participate In Amazon Quiz?

To participate in the Amazon Tecno Spark 9 Quiz, firstly you need to download Amazon mobile app. So, go to Google Play Store or the Apple App Store to download the app. Then log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and head over to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone. Finally, you can find the Amazon Amazon Tecno Spark 9 quiz banner and click on that to start the game. Also, it is important to share the contest-related hashtag on Twitter as mentioned above.

In order to participate in this quiz, participants must be a citizen of India residing in the country. The participants must be 18 years of age or above and must verify their age by providing any legal government-issued ID such as PAN Card, Voter ID Card, Driving License or Indian passport. Also, Amazon employees and their immediate families should not participate in the quiz contest.

