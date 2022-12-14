Apple Launches Freeform App: New Collaboration Tool With FaceTime, iCloud, iMessage, Integration

Apple has started seeding the new iOS 16.2 stable build for iPhones. The company is also offering iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1 for iPad tablets and Macs respectively. Apart from these incremental updates for operating systems, Apple also released a completely new app. Dubbed "Freeform", the new app from Apple is aimed at boosting collaboration. Let's look at the features and functions of Freeform, which has deep integration with Apple's other platforms.

Apple Freeform For 'Creative Brainstorming And Collaboration'

Microsoft, Google, Slack, and several other companies have been quite active in the collaboration and productivity segments. Now Apple has entered the space with Freeform, a new collaboration app that promises to work on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

Freeform is meant to help with "creative brainstorming and collaboration." It allows users to "organize and visually lay out content on a flexible canvas, giving them the ability to see, share, and collaborate all in one place without worrying about layouts or page sizes." Speaking about the new app, Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, said:

"Freeform opens up endless possibilities for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to visually collaborate. With an infinite canvas, support for uploading a wide range of files, iCloud integration, and collaboration capabilities, Freeform creates a shared space for brainstorming that users can take anywhere." Advertisement

Freeform App Features, Benefits, And Availability

The Freeform app from Apple may look similar to the Notes app that comes preinstalled on several Apple-branded devices. However, Apple has ensured the app is deeply integrated with the company's other commonly-used platforms such as FaceTime and iCloud.

Freeform supports dozens of file types of images, video, audio, and documents. It can assimilate and present links to websites and map locations, sticky notes, diagrams, and more.

Freeform users have access to over 700 customizable shapes. Users can easily alter color, size, and text in their creations. iPhone or iPad users can take a photo directly from within the Freeform app and quickly add an image to a virtual collaboration board.

Speaking about the collaboration aspect, the Freeform app can handle 100 people working simultaneously on a project. Using a simple link, sent over iMessage, existing collaborators can invite more people. Even the updates to the virtual board are visible directly within the Apple Messages app.

People who are not part of a project can be invited by sharing a link over other platforms such as email. However, it is not clear if Android users will have access to the app. Freeform is offered free for every iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and is being delivered inside iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or macOS Ventura 13.1 updates.