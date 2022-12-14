Apple Rolls Out iOS 16.2 With 5G Support For iPhones In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Apple rolled out its iOS 16 for iPhones back in September 2022. It later seeded its iOS 16.1, which was an incremental update that added a few features and fixed some bugs and glitches. However, it has now started seeding the new iOS 16.2 stable build for iPhones, which is jam-packed with features and could pass off as a major upgrade.

The major highlight of this updated package is the addition of 5G support in India. It finally enables 5G connectivity for iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and the latest iPhone 14 lineup in India. Indian users can now enjoy 5G connectivity with telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, AirTel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea). iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, and iPhone 14 series. The update also enables the satellite SOS function that was missing in the previous iterations. Furthermore, it adds Apple Music Sing, Freeform app, SharePlay support in Game Center, improved connectivity for smart home accessories, and more on compatible iPhones.



List of iPhones To Get 5G Connectivity-

iPhone SE (3rd Generation)

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iOS 16.2: Changelog

Freeform

Freeform is a new app for working creatively with friends or colleagues on Mac, iPad and iPhone

A flexible canvas lets you add files, images, stickies and more

Drawing tools let you sketch anywhere on the canvas with your finger or Apple Pencil

Stage Manager

External display support with resolutions up to 6K available on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd generation and later) and iPad Air (5th generation)

Drag and drop files and windows from your compatible device to your connected display, and vice versa

Support for using up to 4 apps on the iPad display and 4 on the external display

Apple Music Sing

A new way to sing along with millions of your favourite songs in Apple Music

Fully adjustable vocals let you duet with the original artist, sing solo or mix it up

Newly enhanced beat-by-beat lyrics make it even easier to follow along with the music

Game Center

SharePlay support in Game Center for multiplayer games so you can play with the people you are on a FaceTime call with

Activity Widget allows you to see what your friends are playing and achieving in games straight from your Home Screen

Home

Improved reliability and efficiency of communication between your smart home accessories and Apple devices

Other Improvements And Bug Fixes

Improved search in Messages allows you to find photos based on their content, like a dog, car, person or text

Tracking Notifications alert you if an AirTag separated from its owner is nearby and has recently played a chime to indicate it is moving

Reload and Show IP Address setting enables iCloud Private Relay users to temporarily disable the service for a specific site in Safari

Participant Cursors in Notes allow you to see live indicators as others make updates in a shared note

AirDrop now automatically reverts to Contacts Only after 10 minutes to prevent unwanted requests to receive content

Fixes an issue that causes some notes to not sync with iCloud after updates are made

Fixes an issue that may cause Multi-Touch gestures to become unresponsive while using the Zoom accessibility feature

