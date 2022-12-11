Best 5G-Ready Smartphones For The Year 2022 Features oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

After a long wait, the 5G services were finally green-signalled by PM Narendra Modi, at the IMC 2022 (India Mobile Congress) event in New Delhi in October 2022. Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently stated that 5G services have been successfully rolled out in 50 cities across India till November 2022. A report by OpenSignal suggests that average download 5G speeds in India during October 2022 were 16.5 times faster than 4G speeds.

This might lure you to get a 5G-ready smartphone over a 4G device. It is quite understandable as the 5G coverage is spreading at a rapid pace, and if you are planning to hold on to your smartphone for the next two years, then 5G may be the right way to go. You also don't have to spend over ₹30,000 on a flagship smartphone for 5G connectivity. 5G smartphones are now available for under ₹15,000 in India. To make it easier for you, we have shortlisted some of the best 5G smartphones under ₹15,000. Let's have a look at them below.



1.Realme 9i 5G- ₹14,999 (4GB/64GB)

The Realme 9i 5G comes with a stylish rear panel with a light reflective finish and circular camera rings. It sports a large 6.6-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. You won't feel it lacking in performance as it is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, which is good enough for casual gaming.

In terms of optics, the Realme 9i 5G is equipped with a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Selfies are handled by the 8MP sensor on the front housed in a hole-punch cutout. Some notable features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support.

2.iQOO Z6 Lite 5G- ₹14,299 (4GB/64GB)

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, which is built on the 6nm fabrication process. It sports a 6.58-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. However, unlike the Realme 9i's hole-punch selfie cutout, the iQOO Z6 Lite 5G gets a teardrop notch on the display.

On the optics front, the device comes with a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calling duties, there's an 8MP front-facing sensor. Some other noteworthy features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 18W charging support. However, the brand doesn't bundle the charger with the device.

3.Lava Blaze 5G- ₹11,499 (4GB/128GB)

Lava Blaze 5G is an excellent offering from the Indian smartphone manufacturer. It is the only one in the lot to offer a 128GB storage capacity at this price point. The smartphone flaunts an industrial design with a squarish camera island at the rear. It sports a 6.52-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is built on the 7nm fabrication process.

In terms of optics, it is equipped with a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8MP sensor at the front. Some notable features of the handset include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is packed with a 5000mAh battery under the hood coupled with 10W charging support.

4.Infinix Hot 20 5G- ₹11,999 (4GB/64GB)

The Infinix Hot 20 5G boasts a 6.58-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 500 nits of peak brightness. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset built on the 6nm fabrication process.

Talking about its cameras, it gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary camera and an AI lens. Some other features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charging.

5.Samsung M13 5G- ₹12,999 (4GB/64GB)

For Samsung fans, we have included the Samsung M13 5G on the list. It comes with a 6.5-inch PLS LCD with an HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, just like the Lava Blaze 5G.

Talking about its cameras, it is equipped with a 50MP sensor coupled with a 2MP ancillary camera. Selfies are handled by the 5MP sensor housed in the waterdrop notch on the front. The device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a USB Type-C port, among others. It is equipped with 5000mAh coupled with 15W charging support.

