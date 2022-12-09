Infinix Hot 20 5G First Sale In India: Check Price, Specs Of “Most Affordable 5G Smartphone” News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Infinix launched its 5G smartphone, the Infinix Hot 20 5G, in the Indian market on December 1. It is one of the most aggressively priced Android smartphones to support 5G networks. Infinix has already launched the Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Zero 5G smartphones, but claims the Infinix Hot 20 5G is its "most affordable 5G smartphone". The Android phone goes on sale today. Let's look at the specifications, price, and availability of the budget 5G-enabled Android smartphone from Infinix.

Infinix Hot 20 5G Specifications, Features

The Infinix Hot 20 5G smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD with a Full HD+ with a 1080 × 2408 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, 500nits peak brightness, and 1500: 1 contrast ratio. There's a layer of Panda Glass protection on the display. The device supports 12 Indian 5G bands

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, just like the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G. The chipset is built on the 6nm fabrication process and features two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, accompanied by an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G sports a rectangular camera island housing the dual camera setup on the back. It features a 50MP primary camera and an ancillary AI camera. An 8MP camera housed in the waterdrop notch on the display offers video calling and face unlock.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G runs on Android 12 with a custom skin called XOS 10.6 on top. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via a USB-C port. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which is integrated into the power button.

Infinix Hot 20 5G First Sale On Flipkart: Check Prices And Availability

The Infinix Hot 20 5G smartphone will be available in three color options: Blaster Green, Space Blue, and Racing Black. It has been priced at ₹11,999 for the sole model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G smartphone will be available on Flipkart. The first sale is scheduled to take place at 12:00 PM today, December 09, 2022. Buyers can earn 5 percent cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card transactions.

Infinix Hot 20 5G is undoubtedly one of the most affordable 5G-enabled Android smartphones. Hence the first sale could be over within a few minutes. Needless to mention, interested buyers will have to hurry or ask Flipkart to send alerts about the next sale.

Best Mobiles in India