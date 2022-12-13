iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Design, Features, Price Compared Features oi -Alap Naik Desai

Apple launched the iPhone 14 recently. However, unlike in the previous year, upgrading to the latest iOS smartphone isn't an easy decision. Although the iPhone 14 is one of the most affordable from Apple's latest iPhone generation, it has remarkable similarities with last year's iPhone 13. Choosing between the Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 14 could get difficult. Hence, let's compare the two devices against each other to understand the differences better and if it makes sense to upgrade.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Design

It would be very difficult to tell the iPhone 14 apart from the iPhone 13. This is because both iOS smartphones share the same design as the iPhone 12, which launched in 2020.

These devices feature flat edges made out of aluminum, an edge-to-edge display on the front with Face ID, and a glossy finish on the back in the color of the buyer's choice.

The iPhone 14 Pro does feature a new Dynamic Island design to house the Face ID and front-facing camera components. But the iPhone 14 uses the same notch design as its predecessor. The overall dimensions of the iPhone 14 are similar to the iPhone 13 as well.

The iPhone 14 is slightly thicker and lighter than the iPhone 13, but it is not noticeable to the naked eye. However, the color options for the iPhone 13 colors seem to be darker than those of the iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Display

The similarities between the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 continue in the display department. Both devices feature 6.1-inch displays that Apple prefers to call Super Retina XDR screens. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a ProMotion display with up to 120Hz refresh rates. But the iPhone 14, just like its predecessor, gets a 60Hz. display.

Both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 feature a 6.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2532 X 1170 pixels. These screens have a typical brightness of 800 nits, reaching a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Performance

Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 are powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chip. Needless to mention, the real-life performance of both iOS smartphones is identical.

The A15 Bionic chip embedded inside the iPhone 14, however, has an extra GPU core. This makes the device perform a little closer to the iPhone 13 Pro. Additionally, Apple claims it has made some changes to the way components are arranged on the chip to improve heat dissipation. This can have a slightly positive impact on the performance, but this could be measured only in synthetic benchmarks.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Cameras

Apple isn't known to make significant leaps in the camera department with every new iteration of the iPhone. Both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 have the exact same dual rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP main lens and another 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Apple has added "Photonic Engine," a new computational photography feature in the iPhone 14. The feature promises to improve mid to low-light performance in all the lenses.

The biggest difference between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 is the front camera performance. The front-facing selfie camera on the iPhone 14 has an ƒ/1.9 aperture and benefits from auto-focus. The front camera on the iPhone 13 has an ƒ/2.2 aperture and lacks auto-focus. Simply put, the front camera on the iPhone 14 will offer better low-light performance and capture group selfies from farther away.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Battery

The battery capacity of the iPhone 14 has been slightly bumped up to 3279mAh. However, in comparison to the iPhone 13's 3227Ah, the improvement appears minuscule. Apple claims there is a marginal improvement in the battery endurance of the iPhone 14.

Both devices feature Apple's Lightning connector on the bottom and support MagSafe for wireless charging. Simply put, there's no noticeable difference in the battery capacity between the two iPhone devices.

Apple iPhone 13 Vs Apple iPhone 14: Price, Availability, And Which One To Buy?

It must be amply clear by now that the two generations of iPhones are quite similar. There are a few changes but they might not have any noticeable impact on real-world performance.

The iPhone 14 gets the "Photonic Engine," an extra GPU core, and the front-facing camera has auto-focus. However, besides these differences, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 are nearly identical.

It could be said to summarize that iPhone 13 users do not have any major incentive to upgrade. However, if a smartphone user is looking to enter the iOS ecosystem, the iPhone 14 is a clear choice.

Each of the iPhone 14 editions, which includes 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, is ₹10,000 costlier than the same iteration of the iPhone 13. The 128GB iPhone 14 currently starts at ₹79,900 and the price increases by ₹10,000 for 256GB and a whopping ₹30,000 for the 512GB storage variant.

