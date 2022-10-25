Apple Rolls Out Update to Fix Annoying iOS 16 Bugs: But Are There Any New Features? News oi -Vivek

Apple's iOS 16 is one of the buggiest iPhone OS that the company has released in a long time and the company has now seeded iOS 16.1 update. While it is supposed to iron out the bugs introduced on the iOS 16, the latest iOS patch also introduces new features and capabilities on select iPhones.

iOS 16.1 is available for all the iPhones that are currently running on iOS 16 or the newer version. This is the biggest feature drop that iOS 16 has received, and it adds new capabilities to the iPhone 8 and newer models. Here are some of the prominent features of iOS 16.1 that make it a must-install software patch for all the latest iPhone models.

iOS 16.1 Bug Fixes

As per the changelog, iOS 16.1 fixes an issue that made deleted conversations reappear on the Messages app. Similarly, the latest iOS update also fixes a bug related to the unavailability of Dynamic Island while using the iPhone in reachability mode. Lastly, the update also resolves an issue that caused the failure of CarPlay when connected to a VPN.

iOS 16.1 New Features

Users can now create a separate library on iCloud to share pictures and videos with up to five people. Similarly, Apple has also introduced a new Library Filter option, allowing users to seamlessly switch between shared and personal libraries. Users can now modify permissions to edit, delete, and add new content to the shared library. Lastly, iOS 16.1 update also adds an option to directly send photos via the camera app through a shared library when other users are nearby (works via Bluetooth discovery).

For iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max users, iOS 16.1 update enables access to the dynamic island for third-party apps. Users with an Apple Watch can now access Apple Fitness+ post-iOS 16.1 update. Users can also share keys to hotels and cars with others via apps like Messages and WhatsApp.

Apple has also added several minor features related to smart home connectivity, clean energy charging, and books. Again, some of these features are limited to markets such as North America and they won't be available for Indian iPhone users.

Should You Install iOS 16.1?

Although iOS 16.1 update is primarily focused on bug fixes more than anything else. If your iPhone is already running on an iOS 16, then iOS 16.1 is a must-install software update, especially if you are not happy with the performance of your iPhone. However, if you are still on iOS 15, it is best to wait for a few more days to ensure there are no major bugs in the latest iOS 16.1.

