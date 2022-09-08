iOS 16 Stable Version Release Date And Supported Devices News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro series of smartphones will ship with iOS 16 out-of-the-box. If you have a reasonably modern iPhone, then it's certain that the device supports Apple's latest mobile operating system. While you can already install the iOS 16 beta on almost every modern iPhone, the stable version will be dropping pretty soon.

Apple has officially confirmed that the stable version of the iOS 16 will be available for eligible iPhones on the 12th of September in India and across the country. Here is everything you need to know about the stable iOS 16 release and the list of devices that will officially support it.

Unlike the Android OS rollout, where the update will be available only for Google Pixel smartphones on day one, the iOS update will be available for all eligible devices at the same time. Hence, the iPhone X and the iPhone 13 Pro Max will receive the iOS 16 update on the same day.

iOS 16 Features

Depending on the iPhone mode, the feature set on the iOS 16 will differ. While things like always-on display and dynamic island are only available on the iPhone 14 Pro series, features like a customizable lock screen will be limited to the newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and the iPhone 14 series.

iOS 16 Compatible Devices

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone SE (2nd generation or later)

Best Mobiles in India