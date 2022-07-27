Google Play Store Turns 10: Heres How It Paid Homage To Select Apps And Games

One can either say Google Play Store is already 10 years old or it is just 10 years old. Nonetheless, the Android app store from Google gives access to millions of apps and games across the world. To celebrate this occasion, Google has also updated the logo of the Play Store, which looks just like the old one.

Is Google Play Store just 10 years old? Yes, it has been 10 years since Android Market Place was renamed as Google Play Store. The Android Market Place has been serving android users since 2008 and it got renamed as Google Play Store back in 2012.

Android Apps That Refined This Generation

Google has mentioned 10 apps (India-specific) that refined this generation. The list includes all the free popular apps such as WhatsApp, Truecaller, Paytm, Amazon India, Flipkart, JioSaavn (earlier known as Saavn), and MX Player (since the pre-OTT era), Hotstar, PhonePe, and ShareChat.

This also means that most Android smartphone users will have at least a few of these apps if not all. I myself have been using some of these apps like WhatsApp for a long time, and these apps have definitely gotten better and feature-rich over the last few years.