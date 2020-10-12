Clash Of Clans Autumn 2020 Update Released: What's New? News oi-Vivek

Supercell has finally released the Clash of Clans Autumn 2020 update, and the same is now available for download on Android and iOS devices. With this update, the studio is introducing a lot of new features, including Super Troops and new levels of the elite town hall 13 players.

Super Troops

Clash of Clans gets two new Super Troop characters -- super valkyrie and super minion. According to the studio, a super valkyrie is a punk-haired, anger-ridden Valkyrie, and she can perform a whirlwind spin attack and can also drop a Rage Spell.

Super minion is heftier than the regular minion, and he can launch rockets, capable of causing more damage. Just like beta minions, the super minion can also snipe long-range targets but prone to air mines. The latest update also removes the 7-day cooldown period, allowing players to use super troops more often.

Town Hall 13 Content Update

Town Hall 13 players can now protect their clan with two new defense systems -- level 19 archer tower and level 12 hidden tesla. Similarly, Supercell has also introduced a level 11 army camp with additional 100x Wall segments.

As this is autumn or the Halloween update the game now comes with annual clashoween content, which includes new seasonal spooky music, a new game-loading screen, new trees, new bushes, a new Clashoween special obstacle.

There is also a temporary troop named barrel of bones as a part of clashoween content. Skeletons are lifted above with arcane gas-filled balloons. The true face of the barrel of bones will be revealed once the barrel has been shot down, where the skeletons will cause a payload of mischief, and they are called Harry, Larry, and Terry.

Do note that, one needs to update to the latest available version to continue playing Clash of Clans on both Android and iOS devices.

Best Mobiles in India