Google Street View Available In India After 10 Years Of Rejection: How To Use Street View?

By

Advertisement
source  

Google Maps is one of the most popular apps from the suite of apps that comes in-built on all Android phones. Now, the Google Street View is arriving in India, after nearly 10 years of being rejected on terms of national security concerns. Google Street View in India might help in a better understanding of Indian streets.

Google Street View In India After 10 Years

Google Street view is quite different from Google Maps, which is currently available in India. Street View offers 360-degree panoramic street-level images. So far, the Indian government had withheld from Google expanding Street View in India over security and privacy concerns. Things have changed now, and Google Street View is available in the country.

Google has now partnered with Genesys and Tech Mahindra to re-launch Street View in the country. The new feature is currently available in 10 cities, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Nashik, Vadodara, Ahmednagar, and Amritsar.

Google Street View is expected to arrive in 50 Indian cities by the end of this year, Google executives said at a media briefing in New Delhi. Additionally, Google will also partner with local developers for application programming interfaces or APIs to build apps around Street View. The tech giant will also join hands with traffic authorities and aggregators in India for Street View.

"Starting today, Street View will be available on Google Maps with fresh imagery intensity in India is covering 150,000 km (93,205 miles) of roads that's actually been ingested into Google Maps," said Miriam Karthika Daniel, VP - Maps Experiences at Google said.

How To Use Google Street View?

Presently, the Google Street View update might not be available for all smartphones in India. Nevertheless, make sure you have the latest update running on your phone to access Street View and follow these steps

Step 1: Open Google Maps on your phone > Drop a pin or search for a place

Step 2: At the bottom, tap on the place name or address

Step 3: Select the photo labeled 'Street View' or the Street View icon with the arrow

Step 4: This will open the Street View of the locality

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

You Can Soon Save Disappearing Messages With This Feature

Why Buy Pixel 6a For 44K When Pixel 6 Itself Is Available For 46K

Samsung Makes It Easy To Purchase Flagship Smartphones With This Offer

Google Pixel 6a Or iPhone SE 2022? Which Budget Flagship Works For You?

Google Play Store Turns 10: Here's How It Paid Homage To Select Apps And Games

Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro Goes Official In India: Offers Worth Checking Out

Xbox Series X/S Are Microsoft’s Fastest-Selling Consoles Ever; Pricing & Availability In India

Google Pixel 6a India Launch Likely Tipped For July 21

Philips 7900 Ambilight Android TV Series With Dolby Atmos Costs Rs. 99,990: What Makes It So Expensive?

Google Pixel 6A With Tensor Chip Coming Soon To India

OnePlus 10T Full Specs Out Ahead Of Aug 3 Launch; Could Pack 16GB RAM

Xiaomi's New Smart Speaker (IR Control) With LED Clock Can Control Non-Smart Appliances
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Google Google Maps news apps
Published On July 27, 2022
Read more...