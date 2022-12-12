Spotify Rewards Program Announced For Indian Users

Music streaming app Spotify has introduced a reward program for Indian subscribers. The streaming service, in a bid to increase its user base in the country and Asia, where users will receive rewards for using the app and its premium plans.

The feature was announced by the company's product manager, Szymon Kopec on Twitter, stating that the rollout will begin in India and gradually launch in other Asian countries. The rewards program ties in to the company's special offerings in India including a premium subscription which offers ad-free listening, song downloads, and group sessions.

What is the Spotify Reward Program?

As per the screenshots posted by Kopec, the Spotify Reward Program will have three sections - Challenge, Rewards, and Help.

The first challenge seems to be using the new Premium Mini plan for any ten days within the next 30 days. Once you accomplish the mission, Spotify will reward users with a special discounted price of the Premium Mini plan.

The plan, which is priced at Rs 25 for a week, will be available for Rs 2 for those who complete the challenge. The Premium Mini plan is priced at Rs 7 per day and Rs 25 for a week.

The challenge in the screenshot is just an example, as per Kopec, and each challenge will be different with different rewards. To redeem the rewards, users will have to go to the Rewards section. Not much details other than this has been revealed by the Spotify employee.

There is also no launch date as to when the feature will be made available for users. However, we know so far that it will be rolled out first in India.

Spotify Premium Mini: What's on Offer?

The Spotify Premium Mini plan is for users looking to enjoy ad-free listening without paying for an entire month. Usually, the premium subscription is available at Rs 119 for a month, but from December 2020, the streaming service has been offering more affordable options for Indians to latch on to the premium tier.

That said, Spotify also offers a free listening service, albeit laden with annoying ads.

The Premium Mini plans can be availed for a day or a week, priced at Rs 7 and Rs 25 respectively. Almost everything offered with the monthly plan is included including ad-free streaming, group sessions, access to 30 downloaded songs on a device. That said, the Mini plan can only be tied to a single account, while monthly premium plans can be availed as individual, duo or family.