Spotify Premium Subscription: How To Get Free Service For Three Months

The music streaming platform Spotify has teamed up with Visa to provide a free Spotify Premium subscription for three months for its users in India. This offer is valid for the Premium Individual plan that costs Rs. 119 per month. Notably, those users who haven't tried the Premium subscription and possess a Visa card can avail this offer.

For those who are unaware, the Spotify Premium subscription provides access to several thousands of ad-free songs and support for multiple devices. Members who have subscribed to this plan can download songs to listen offline and get access to features such as skipping songs and group sessions.

How To Get Free Spotify Premium Subscription

In order to get the Spotify Premium membership, users should have a Visa card and have to sign in to the service with their personal account. When prompted, users should key in their Visa card details. Notably, users who have enjoyed any kind of Spotify Premium plans such as trial period are not eligible to enjoy this offer. Follow the simple steps below to enjoy this offer.

To get the free Spotify Premium subscription for three months, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Visit the Spotify offer page and click on 'Start trial'.

Step 2: Now, sign up or log in with all details that are required.

Step 3: Choose the three months trial option and enter your Visa card details to activate it.

Do keep in mind that you can cancel the free Spotify Premium subscription whenever you want. Post this trial period of three months, you have to pay Rs. 119 per month to continue the Premium Subscription.

Spotify Subscription Plans In India

Currently, Spotify offers four Premium plans for its users in India. These plans include Mini, Duo, Family, and Individual. The Spotify Mini plan is priced at Rs. 7 per day for a single account. The Premium Duo plan is priced at Rs. 165 per month and supports two accounts. The Spotify Family plan supports a maximum of six accounts and is priced at Rs. 199. Lastly, we have the Spotify Premium Individual plan priced at Rs. 939 for a year.

Recently, the music streaming service rolled out a limited time offer on account of Diwali. Spotify announced a 20 percent discount on its yearly prepaid plan for Rs. 939. You can save Rs. 250 on this plan. You can purchase the annual plan to activate this offer.

