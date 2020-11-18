Spotify Premium Annual Subscription Gets Price Cut In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Spotify, the popular music streaming service is once again offering discount for those who subscribe to its annual plan. However, the discount isn't as attractive as it used to be earlier, which was available for Rs. 699. The new discount is applicable for all Spotify Premium subscribers, both existing and new.

Spotify Premium Price Cut

The regular cost of Spotify Premium annual membership is Rs. 1,189 in India. Now, on account of the Black Friday sale that is slated for next week, the subscription cost has been discounted and is available for Rs. 999. This price cut will be available until the end of this year, which is until December 31.

Notably, last year too Spotify announced a price cut for four weeks making it available for Rs. 699. If you are interested in the Spotify Premium annual subscription plan, then you can subscribe to the same from here at Rs. 999 for now.

Other Spotify Plans In India

Besides the Premium annual membership plan, Spotify offers other plans for users including Duo priced Rs. 149 per month, Family priced at Rs. 179 per month and Student priced at Rs. 59 per month. There is also a 30-day free trial for interested users prior to the subscription.

How About Competition?

When it comes to the Indian market, there is a lot of competition in the audio streaming segment. There are services such as YouTube Music Premium, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Prime Music among others. Notably, Spotify remains to be the stiff global challenger to Apple Music.

Talking about the pricing, Apple Music and YouTube Music Premium are priced at Rs. 99 per month for individuals and there aren't any discounts and offers right now. The same is the cost of Amazon Music but it is a part of the Prime subscription that includes other benefits. However, other services we have mentioned above - Gaana and JioSaavn are priced relatively lower at Rs. 399 per year.

Best Mobiles in India