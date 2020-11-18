Just In
- 3 hrs ago Google Pay Tips: How To Change Email ID In Google Pay
-
- 14 hrs ago Poco M3 Global Launch Officially Confirmed: What To Expect?
- 16 hrs ago BSNL Introduces Rs. 525 And Rs. 600 Bharat Fiber Plans; Offering 400GB And 300GB Data
- 16 hrs ago Google Pixel 4a Gets New Barely Blue Color: Price, Features
Don't Miss
- Finance Adani Ports Shares Surge 4% To Hit 52-Week High
- Sports Rare gesture by Virat Kohli | Indian skipper to support 10000 malnourished children!
- Lifestyle Diwali 2020: Loved Sunny Leone’s Blue Salwar Suit? You’ll Love It More After Knowing The Price!
- Movies Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na Actor Imran Khan Has Quit Acting, Confirms Friend Akshay Oberoi
- News Donald Trump fires top official who rejected fraud claims in elections
- Education Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2020 For Government School Students, Check Rank List
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review Video: How’s It To Ride? Find The Answer Here!
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In South India In December
Spotify Premium Annual Subscription Gets Price Cut In India
Spotify, the popular music streaming service is once again offering discount for those who subscribe to its annual plan. However, the discount isn't as attractive as it used to be earlier, which was available for Rs. 699. The new discount is applicable for all Spotify Premium subscribers, both existing and new.
Spotify Premium Price Cut
The regular cost of Spotify Premium annual membership is Rs. 1,189 in India. Now, on account of the Black Friday sale that is slated for next week, the subscription cost has been discounted and is available for Rs. 999. This price cut will be available until the end of this year, which is until December 31.
Notably, last year too Spotify announced a price cut for four weeks making it available for Rs. 699. If you are interested in the Spotify Premium annual subscription plan, then you can subscribe to the same from here at Rs. 999 for now.
Other Spotify Plans In India
Besides the Premium annual membership plan, Spotify offers other plans for users including Duo priced Rs. 149 per month, Family priced at Rs. 179 per month and Student priced at Rs. 59 per month. There is also a 30-day free trial for interested users prior to the subscription.
How About Competition?
When it comes to the Indian market, there is a lot of competition in the audio streaming segment. There are services such as YouTube Music Premium, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana, and Amazon Prime Music among others. Notably, Spotify remains to be the stiff global challenger to Apple Music.
Talking about the pricing, Apple Music and YouTube Music Premium are priced at Rs. 99 per month for individuals and there aren't any discounts and offers right now. The same is the cost of Amazon Music but it is a part of the Prime subscription that includes other benefits. However, other services we have mentioned above - Gaana and JioSaavn are priced relatively lower at Rs. 399 per year.
-
25,990
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
64,999
-
49,999
-
92,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
42,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
6,960
-
4,330
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700