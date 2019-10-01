Just In
Spotify Premium Family Plan Launched In India For Rs. 179
The popular music streaming service Spotify has introduced a Family Plan in India. This new plan is priced at Rs. 179 per month and supports up to six accounts in each family. The latest subscription plan is added to the portfolio of plans offered by Spotify Premium in India with the regular one priced at Rs. 119 per month and Rs. 1,189 per year.
With the new Premium Family plan offers on-demand and ad-free music-listening for its subscribers. The prepaid plans start from Rs. 39 per week, which totals to Rs. 129 per month and Rs. 389 for a period of three months.
Spotify Family Plan Features
Below, we have listed the features of the Spotify Premium Family plan for users in India. It comes with individual accounts, the premium for everyone, parental controls, one bill, family hub, and family mix. Notably, Spotify has already launched a Lite app for emerging markets. It also extended the free trial for three months. Here, we list the features of the Spotify Premium Family plan.
Individual accounts: Spotify supports setting up of up to six accounts per family so that each user can also play their own music without disturbing the others' playlist preferences. There is an option to save and play music even offline without any active data connection. This is possible on up to three devices per account. Users can play any song or audio irrespective of the time.
The users of Premium Family plan will get only one bill that is sent to the master account holder. Moreover, Spotify claims with parental controls, parents can control the explicit content folder meant for setting music and other accounts.
Families will get exclusive access to a personalized playlist packed the favorite songs of the family members. The music streaming service claims that Family Mix will be updated regularly and each user can control the sessions to optimize their favorite moments. The next notable feature is Family Hub, which lets users manage their family settings in one place such as updating address, adding or removing family members, and more.
