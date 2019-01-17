ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Spotify to be launched in India on January 31

Spotify is likely to focus on regional language content when it arrives in India later this month.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Spotify is a popular music streaming service, which isn't available in India as yet. Now, fresh speculation that has hit the web claims that this service could be launched in the country at the end of this month. A speculation also claimed that the service will throw a party in Mumbai to launch this service.

    Spotify to be launched in India on January 31

     

    Notably, Spotify has already made deals with numerous big Indian labels. Back in March 2018, it opened its office in Mumbai and hired nearly 300 people. It is also claimed that the service is still in the process of poaching people working at rivals such as JioSaavn.

    Spotify faced issues in India

    The music streaming service had faced numerous issues in India. It was not able to enter into deals with Sony, Universal and other groups. Now, a report by Variety confirms that Spotify has been able to enter into partnership with T-Series, a leading Indian label with a huge follower base. This means that the company has plenty of content for its launch.

    Earlier this week, both Spotify and T-Series announced their deal. The former will get access to the whole catalog of the Indian music and film company. Notably, it comprises both Bollywood and regional music content, content from emerging artists and non-film music.

    Spotify focuses on regional music

    The report further notes that soon to be launched music streaming service is on the verge of finalizing further deals with local labels. It is aiming to get more regional music to make its service appealing for the users in the country. It will be available in English and is in plans to add more languages soon. All these developments are likely to happen before the end of this month as its launch is pegged for January 31. Once the service goes live, users can expect to access music content in five languages.

     

    It is said that the service will be launched with an extended free trial offer to help gain popularity among users. It is likely to face a stiff challenge from rivals such as Gaana, JioSaavn and Wynk. So, it is clear that it will not offer a premium version in the initially stages to beat the competition.

    Read More About: spotify news apps
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 20:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue