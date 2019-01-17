Spotify to be launched in India on January 31

Spotify is a popular music streaming service, which isn't available in India as yet. Now, fresh speculation that has hit the web claims that this service could be launched in the country at the end of this month. A speculation also claimed that the service will throw a party in Mumbai to launch this service.

Notably, Spotify has already made deals with numerous big Indian labels. Back in March 2018, it opened its office in Mumbai and hired nearly 300 people. It is also claimed that the service is still in the process of poaching people working at rivals such as JioSaavn.

Spotify faced issues in India

The music streaming service had faced numerous issues in India. It was not able to enter into deals with Sony, Universal and other groups. Now, a report by Variety confirms that Spotify has been able to enter into partnership with T-Series, a leading Indian label with a huge follower base. This means that the company has plenty of content for its launch.

Earlier this week, both Spotify and T-Series announced their deal. The former will get access to the whole catalog of the Indian music and film company. Notably, it comprises both Bollywood and regional music content, content from emerging artists and non-film music.

Spotify focuses on regional music

The report further notes that soon to be launched music streaming service is on the verge of finalizing further deals with local labels. It is aiming to get more regional music to make its service appealing for the users in the country. It will be available in English and is in plans to add more languages soon. All these developments are likely to happen before the end of this month as its launch is pegged for January 31. Once the service goes live, users can expect to access music content in five languages.

It is said that the service will be launched with an extended free trial offer to help gain popularity among users. It is likely to face a stiff challenge from rivals such as Gaana, JioSaavn and Wynk. So, it is clear that it will not offer a premium version in the initially stages to beat the competition.