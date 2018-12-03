JioSaavn merger: Jio users will get 90 days free Saavn Pro access

Back in March this year, Jio announced that it would acquire Saavn, the popular music streaming platform. Following the same, we have been coming across several reports speculating the changes that we might see in the service. Now, the acquisition has been completed and Saavn has been rebranded JioSaavn on iTunes.

The merger is evident with the rebranded name and icon. While most of the design elements and features of the app appear to be similar, the JioMusic still remains as a standalone app. The changelog shows that the Jio users will be able to enjoy the complimentary access to the Saavn Pro subscription.

JioSaavn app

On the Apple App Store, the JioSaavn app version 6.1 is available for download. It is available for free for all the Jio users. And, the JioMusic users can access their downloads and playlists as well on this one. Both prepaid and postpaid subscribers of the telco can enjoy the benefits of the 90-day Saavn Pro complimentary subscription.

The existing Saavn users on iOS will see not many design changes except for the JioSaavn branding. The company claims to have a collection of over 45 million tracks and some of them being exclusive to the platform. It will have a slew of great new features and improvements, claims the changelog of the music streaming app. This app weighs in at 79MB and can be downloaded on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch running iOS 8.0 and above.

Android app expected soon

As of now, there is no change on the Google Play Store, the Saavn app for Android hasn't received any rebranding or new logo. The Twitter handle of Saavn notes that the JioSaavn app for Android can be expected soon.

We can expect the JioSaavn app to be a direct rival to the other popular and widely used music streaming apps including Gaana, Wynk and more. Notably, the paid subscription will bring an ad-free experience and download ability for the users. What's more interesting is that this move has been made when there are reports that Spotify is gearing up to arrive in India in the coming months. So, we can expect a tough competition in this category.