Spotify Offers 3-Month Free Trial, Discounts Annual Subscription Cost

While the coronavirus outbreak has impacted many industries not sparing the video streaming platforms such as Netflix and YouTube among others that have cut down on the streaming quality. Now, Spotify has hit the tech headlines as the service is bringing back two of its previous offers to the global users to entice them and make them sign up to the service or renew their subscriptions.

The first one brought by music streaming service Spotify is the extension of its free trial period for the new premium members. The other notable aspect is that the service has discounted the annual subscription cost letting members save up to 50% on the monthly billing.

Spotify Offers 3 Months Free Trial

Previously, Spotify was offering three months of free trial period for its premium subscribers. Later, it cut down the same to one month. In a recent development, the company has once again extended the trial period to three months for the new premium Spotify subscribers. This three-month free trial for the music streaming service is valid until June 30 for individual students, family plans, and couple plans among others.

Discounted Annual Subscription

Furthermore, Spotify has discounted the annual subscription cost to Rs. 699. This offer cannot be availed by students, couple and family plan users. The next notable benefit is that existing subscribers can get three months of the music streaming service for the cost of one. Notably, this offer was introduced in August and December last year for a limited time period.

What We Think

Given that Spotify has brought back two new offers such as the free trial for three months for the premium users and a massive discount of almost 50% on the annual premium subscription for its users, we can expect it to garner the attention of more users and increase the user base drastically in India.

And, it is the right time for interested users to try the subscription service. Moreover, the extended trial period positions Spotify ahead of YouTube Music that offers a one-month trial but it cannot compete with the likes of Apple Music that offers six months of free trial period. The reintroduction of these offers help Spotify compete against the likes of other rivals in the country such as Gaana and JioSaavn.

