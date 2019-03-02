TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Spotify vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs Amazon Music: How does it compare?
Spotify is compared with its rivals here.
Spotify has entered the Indian market after a long wait. Earlier, there were reports that the service will be launched in India on January 31. However, it was launched in India only a few days back. It has been launched as both premium and freemium models in the country.
Well, Spotify music streaming platform will be compatible on both Android, iOS and other platforms. It will let users enjoy an ad-free experience with the premium account. Also, it lets offline play and download options. With a free account, users can access all the content but there will be some ads. Notably, there is a 30-day trial for interested users to try out the premium features.
Spotify vs other music streaming services
Spotify has an ad-supported service and doesn't let downloads and highest quality music listening. It offers a service that is similar to all the other music streaming services such as Gaana, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, JioSaavn, Hungama, and Wynk. If you are confused regarding which music streaming service to choose, here we have come up with a comparison that would be helpful.
Before that, we would like to let you know that Spotify premium costs Rs. 119 per month making it quite expensive. But there is a student plan that lets students get the subscription at Rs. 59 per month. The prepaid packs for Spotify is available for Rs. 66 for 30 days.
|Amazon Music
|Spotify
|Gaana
|JioSaavn
|Free tier (with ads)
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Price
|Rs. 999 per year
|Rs. 119 per month
Rs. 1,189 per year
|Rs. 99 per month
Rs. 499 per year
|Rs. 99 per month
Rs. 999 per year
|Student discount
|No
|Yes (Rs. 59 per month)
|No
|No
|Platforms supported
|Android, iOS, Windows, Mac
|Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux
|Android, iOS0
|Android, iOS, Windows
|Offline downloads
|Android, iOS
|Android, iOS, Mac,
Linux, Windows
|Android, iOS
|Android, iOS
|Web player
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Login
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Other platforms
|Amazon Echo
Amazon Fire TV Stick
|Android TV, Android Auto,
CarPlay, PS4, Xbox One,
Chromecast, Amazon Echo,
Google Home
|No
|No
|Audio format, bitrate
|256kbps mp3
|Up to 160kbps ogg (free)
Up to 320kbps ogg (paid)
|128kbps mp3 (free)
Up to 320kbps (paid
|Up to 160kbps mp3
Up to 320kbps (paid)