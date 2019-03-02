Spotify vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs Amazon Music: How does it compare? Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Spotify is compared with its rivals here.

Spotify has entered the Indian market after a long wait. Earlier, there were reports that the service will be launched in India on January 31. However, it was launched in India only a few days back. It has been launched as both premium and freemium models in the country.

Well, Spotify music streaming platform will be compatible on both Android, iOS and other platforms. It will let users enjoy an ad-free experience with the premium account. Also, it lets offline play and download options. With a free account, users can access all the content but there will be some ads. Notably, there is a 30-day trial for interested users to try out the premium features.

Spotify vs other music streaming services

Spotify has an ad-supported service and doesn't let downloads and highest quality music listening. It offers a service that is similar to all the other music streaming services such as Gaana, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, JioSaavn, Hungama, and Wynk. If you are confused regarding which music streaming service to choose, here we have come up with a comparison that would be helpful.

Before that, we would like to let you know that Spotify premium costs Rs. 119 per month making it quite expensive. But there is a student plan that lets students get the subscription at Rs. 59 per month. The prepaid packs for Spotify is available for Rs. 66 for 30 days.

Amazon Music Spotify Gaana JioSaavn Free tier (with ads) No Yes Yes Yes Price Rs. 999 per year Rs. 119 per month

Rs. 1,189 per year Rs. 99 per month

Rs. 499 per year Rs. 99 per month

Rs. 999 per year Student discount No Yes (Rs. 59 per month) No No Platforms supported Android, iOS, Windows, Mac Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux Android, iOS0 Android, iOS, Windows Offline downloads Android, iOS Android, iOS, Mac,

Linux, Windows Android, iOS Android, iOS Web player Yes Yes Yes Yes Login Yes Yes No No Other platforms Amazon Echo

Amazon Fire TV Stick Android TV, Android Auto,

CarPlay, PS4, Xbox One,

Chromecast, Amazon Echo,

Google Home No No Audio format, bitrate 256kbps mp3 Up to 160kbps ogg (free)

Up to 320kbps ogg (paid) 128kbps mp3 (free)

Up to 320kbps (paid Up to 160kbps mp3

Up to 320kbps (paid)