    Spotify vs Gaana vs JioSaavn vs Amazon Music: How does it compare?

    Spotify has entered the Indian market after a long wait. Earlier, there were reports that the service will be launched in India on January 31. However, it was launched in India only a few days back. It has been launched as both premium and freemium models in the country.

    Well, Spotify music streaming platform will be compatible on both Android, iOS and other platforms. It will let users enjoy an ad-free experience with the premium account. Also, it lets offline play and download options. With a free account, users can access all the content but there will be some ads. Notably, there is a 30-day trial for interested users to try out the premium features.

    Spotify vs other music streaming services

    Spotify has an ad-supported service and doesn't let downloads and highest quality music listening. It offers a service that is similar to all the other music streaming services such as Gaana, Amazon Music, Google Play Music, JioSaavn, Hungama, and Wynk. If you are confused regarding which music streaming service to choose, here we have come up with a comparison that would be helpful.

    Before that, we would like to let you know that Spotify premium costs Rs. 119 per month making it quite expensive. But there is a student plan that lets students get the subscription at Rs. 59 per month. The prepaid packs for Spotify is available for Rs. 66 for 30 days.

     Amazon MusicSpotifyGaanaJioSaavn
    Free tier (with ads)NoYesYesYes
    PriceRs. 999 per yearRs. 119 per month
    Rs. 1,189 per year    		Rs. 99 per month
    Rs. 499 per year    		Rs. 99 per month
    Rs. 999 per year
    Student discountNoYes (Rs. 59 per month)NoNo
    Platforms supportedAndroid, iOS, Windows, MacAndroid, iOS, Windows, Mac, LinuxAndroid, iOS0Android, iOS, Windows
    Offline downloadsAndroid, iOSAndroid, iOS, Mac,
    Linux, Windows    		Android, iOSAndroid, iOS
    Web playerYesYesYesYes
    LoginYesYesNoNo
    Other platformsAmazon Echo
    Amazon Fire TV Stick    		Android TV, Android Auto,
    CarPlay, PS4, Xbox One,
    Chromecast, Amazon Echo,
    Google Home    		NoNo
    Audio format, bitrate256kbps mp3Up to 160kbps ogg (free)
    Up to 320kbps ogg (paid)    		128kbps mp3 (free)
    Up to 320kbps (paid    		Up to 160kbps mp3
    Up to 320kbps (paid)

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 16:06 [IST]
