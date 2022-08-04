TikTok, BGMI Might Soon Be Returning To India: Report

Several apps have been banned in India for the past few years. The most prominent ones are TikTok, PUBG Mobile, and the latest BGMI gaming app. Many reports claim TikTok will re-enter the Indian market, which was one of its biggest markets. A new report says that TikTok and even BGMI will make a comeback in India.

TikTok Coming Back To India?

News of TikTok's return to India has been around for a while. Some even claimed the short-form video app would return taking its parent company's name - ByteDance. Skyesports CEO Shiva Nandy states that yes, TikTok would indeed return to India.

For the unaware, ByteDance has been in talks with a Mumbai-based firm to return to India. If Nandy's statement is accurate, TikTok would soon return after the Indian government lifts the ban. "According to sources, Tik Tok is all set to make a comeback," Nandy said in his Instagram Stories.

BGMI Will Return To India

TikTok isn't the only app that's coming back to India, Nandy says in his continued post. "In that case, BGMI will be back 100%. Hopefully, if everything goes well, there will be independence soon!" his post concluded.

While the Battlegrounds Mobile India app ban seemed sudden, Nandy explains that it wasn't so. There were months of planning to arrive at the final decision where BGMI was removed from Google Play and the App Store.

When Will TikTok, BGMI Comeback?

That said, no one knows when TikTok and BGMI will return to India. In this case, Nandy didn't provide any more details about the ban being uplifted or when that would happen. So far, we know that ByteDance has been in talks with Hiranandani Group for a while now - discussing the deal to come back to India.

On the other hand, Krafton - the publisher behind BGMI, said that it was also working with the Indian government to lift the ban in the country. Krafton even addressed gamers about the recent ban via a post, thanking gamers for their continuous support and promising to get things resolved soon.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles