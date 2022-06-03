ENGLISH

    TikTok Could Comeback As ByteDance; Threat To Instagram Reels?

    TikTok ban in India left a lot of content creators and viewers hanging, looking for other platforms like Moj, and even Instagram Reels. It looks like TikTok owner ByteDance could bring back the popular platform to India. Reports suggest it's looking for partners in the country and could debut as ByteDance.

     
    TikTok Could Comeback As ByteDance

    TikTok Comeback In India

    A report by The Economic Times says ByteDance is looking for partners in India for a relaunch, which would require the rehiring of employees. Presently, ByteDance is in talks with Hiranandani Group, which is already in the data center business via Yotta Infrastructure Solutions.

    Looking back, TikTok owned by ByteDance was banned in India for its Chinese links, which the government stated was a threat to the country's sovereignty and national security. For the same, ByteDance hopes to have local support to restart the popular short-form video app.

    This was the same method that Krafton used to relaunch PUBG Mobile as Battlegrounds Mobile India. PUBG Mobile was also banned alongside ByteDance and hundreds of other apps over threats to national security. That said, ByteDance still has a long way to go. The report quotes a senior government official, who said the talks haven't reached a formal stage yet.

    TikTok Could Comeback As ByteDance

    The official also said that the central government is aware of ByteDance's plans to re-enter India. It will also be looking into the business model for required approvals. For one, the platform will have to change its name and could simply debut as ByteDance.

    TikTok Re-Entry: Threat To Reels?

    After Tiktok's exit from India, users looked for other platforms for short-form video content. This led to the rise of Instagram Reels and other apps like Moj. If TikTok is to re-enter the Indian market, it could alter the dynamics of the other existing apps. For one, TikTok fans will likely explore what the new ByteDance app has to offer.

     

    That said, Reels and other platforms have now created an audience. So even if ByteDance was to make a comeback, it would join the list of existing apps on a user's phone. It will be interesting to see how the audience dynamics change after TikTok re-enters the Indian market.

