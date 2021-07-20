Just In
TikTok Might Make Comeback In India As TickTock: ByteDance Files Trademark
TikTok, a subsidiary of ByteDance was one of the 59 Chinese apps to get banned in India. These apps were banned by the central government as they were said to be sharing user data with the Chinese govt. PUBG Mobile was one of the first games to make a comeback in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India. It now looks like a lot of apps might re-launch in the country under a new name, and TikTok could be next in line.
Though TikTok brought short vertical video platforms to the mainstream. The market is currently filled with a lot of similar services like Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, Roposo, Moj, Josh, and a lot of similar apps. ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok has now filed a trademark application with the Govt for the title TickTock, which does sound exactly like TikTok despite the difference in spelling.
ByteDance has filed a trademark registration with application number 5033102 and under class 42. The company has confirmed that the terminology will be used for hosting online web facilities, computer software design, electronic data storage, and more.
TickTock Could Replace TikTok In India
When it comes to the actual features and services, TickTock is likely to be identical to TikTok with just a brand new name and logo. Just like the similarities between PUBG Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India, we can expect to see a few changes in the Indian version of TikTok (TickTock).
Before TikTok came to fame in western countries, the app had over 20 crore users in India. These users have now split between various short video platforms, and TickTock, if it gets launched in India should do some major marketing to gain back those users.
What Does The New Indian IT Laws Say?
According to the latest IT rules, an app or service with over 50 lakh users should have a chief nodal and grievance officer. Besides, there are also some stringent rules on user data storage and who can access the data outside the company. Given the current development, TikTok might launch in India as TickTock anytime soon, and the company is likely to migrate the user data (likes, followers, views) from TikTok to TickTock.
