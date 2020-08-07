Just In
Microsoft Likely To Acquire TikTok India's Operation By Mid September
Microsoft recently confirmed that it is in talks with ByteDance to acquire the business of TikTok in select markets, mainly in North America. Now, a new report suggests that the Redmond-based software giant is considering buying the entire operations of TikTok across the globe.
According to the official statement released by Microsoft a few days back, the company confirmed that it is likely to get manage TikTok services in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As per the latest insider news, the brand is now planning to acquire TikTok's operations in Europe and India as well.
If everything goes as planned, these brands are likely to close a deal by mid-September 2020. This development indicates that the ban on TikTok could get lifted in India and the app could be up and running in no time.
POTUS recently made a statement that it is "probably easier to buy the whole thing than to buy 30 percent of it" and a brand that does this has to pay a handsome amount of money to the US treasury.
Why Indian Market Is Important?
India has one of the largest smartphone user-base and TikTok alone has over 650million downloads in the country. If TikTok falls under new leadership (a non-Chinese brand) the Indian Govt is likely to lift the ban and TikTok could resume its service in the country.
Even if Microsoft could tap half the user-base, then it can get millions of users from day one, which is great for any business and the company could further improve the app/service to get new users onboard.
The market is currently filled with an n number of apps and each of those apps tries to replicate TikTok. In fact, Facebook-owned Instagram also launched a new feature called Reels, which can be considered as a fancy version of TikTok that is built onto the Instagram app and is already available in India.
