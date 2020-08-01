TikTok Ban In The US: President Trump Plans Similar Move Like India News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TikTok troubles continue to rise and could face a ban in the US. Reports have been swarming on the internet indicating that the Trump administration could ban TikTok in the US, a move similar to what the Indian government passed a few weeks ago.

TikTok Ban In The US

Reporters in the White House press pool took to Twitter highlighting that President Trump told them on the Air Force One that he plans to ban the short video app in the US. Reports have also suggested that the Trump administration may force TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance to sell the app to a US company.

TikTok could be bought by any company in the US, including tech giants like Microsoft. Going into further detail, the US president believes to use his power via executive order or an emergency economic power. However, there was no specific mention of how the ban would work. A report from Bloomberg further indicates that President Trump would be signing a document tomorrow that bans TikTok in the US.

BREAKING: Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One he is banning TikTok — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) August 1, 2020

How Will The Ban Affect India?

India recently banned 59 apps with Chinese origin, including the popular TikTok app. Sources in the Indian government noted that hundreds of other Chinese apps are also under scrutiny for privacy and security concerns. And now, the US government is planning a similar move.

Apart from banning TikTok, the US administration is working on changing the ownership of the Chinese app. If this comes through, it could benefit the Indian TikTok users too. One of the reasons behind the ban is security and privacy, as the Indian government feared TikTok was sharing data with the Chinese government.

If the ownership does change, governments across the globe can be assured that TikTok isn't sharing data with the Chinese government, irrespective of where it operates. TikTok is yet to comment about the new move by the Trump administration. A few days ago, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer published an open letter saying, "The one thing that will not change is our commitment to ensuring that TikTok remains a safe and secure platform for the tens of millions of American families that derive joy from it."

