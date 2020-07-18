TikTok Might Cut Ties From Parent Company ByteDance; Can It Make A Comeback In India? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TikTok is thinking of ways to win back users and the approval of government authorities who are banning the app. For all we know, TikTok might be facing a similar ban in the US following the recent India ban. To evade this, the popular short video app is planning to break away from its parent company ByteDance.

The Indian government authorities banned 59 apps linked with China on grounds that it posed a threat to the security and privacy of Indian users. A similar move might come from the US administration over allegations of sharing user data with the Chinese government.

TikTok To Break Away From ByteDance

To avoid the ban, TikTok might break away from its Chinese roots. The report comes from White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, who told the media TikTok has plans of becoming independent from its parent company ByteDance. At the same time, it was noted there's nothing concrete yet.

"We haven't made final decisions (on the ban) but as has been reported in some places, I think TikTok is going to pull out of the holding company which is China-run and operate as an independent company," Kudlow said in a press statement.

Further, Kudlow noted that TikTok could either operate as a standalone company or be acquired. There was no comment on who could buy TikTok but suggested that it was a 'much better solution' than banning it in the US. Various statistics have shown that TikTok has 45 million active users in the US and is expected to reach more than 60 million users by 2024.

How Will Independent TikTok Affect India?

TikTok is an equally popular app in India, especially among the younger population. However, it is a hot topic subjected to various regulations over the type of content that goes on the platform, especially in the US. In India, authorities feared that the TikTok was a base for Chinese surveillance, gaining access to large user data.

If TikTok does break away from ByteDance and breaks the link with its Chinese roots, it could make a comeback to India. As Kudlow suggested, TikTok could even be acquired by another company, which could improvise its privacy policies. If this does happen, then there won't be a reason to ban the app based on privacy and security.

