ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TikTok Troubles Continue; Popular App Pulls Out Of Hong Kong

    By
    |

    TikTok's stint with troubles seems far from over. The popular short video app was recently banned in India, along with 58 other Chinese apps. Now, the app is going to stop offering its platform in Hong Kong, following a new national security law.

    TikTok Troubles Continue; Popular App Pulls Out Of Hong Kong

     

    TikTok Stops Service

    Here's what happened: Hong Kong recently adopted a new national security law where the region grants expanded powers to the mainland Chinese government. This means, that the Chinese government will have a larger power over Hong Kong, including citizen's data.

    "In light of recent events, we've decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong," a TikTok spokesperson said to Axios. This means TikTok will no longer be available in Hong Kong, just like India. Of course, the reasons and the situations are quite different.

    Not only TikTok, but other tech companies operating in Hong Kong have expressed concerns. The new law could force multi-national companies to comply with the Chinese government's censorship standards, and sends user data to the mainland. What's more, Google, Facebook, and Twitter have already stopped processing requests for user data from the Hong Kong government.

    TikTok User Data

    The move may seem surprising to many, especially because TikTok is owned by a Chinese internet conglomerate, ByteDance. At the same time, TikTok is the non-Chinese app, and Douyin the Chinese version of it. The key difference is something the company has been struggling to make people understand.

    Irrespective of its ownership, TikTok has always insisted that it has never shared user data with the Chinese government. However, the new Hong Kong law would have forced TikTok to share data if it continues to operate in the region.

    Nevertheless, TikTok has been under the radar for years now. The scrutiny that started in the US, has spread to other countries. India is the latest country to bring TikTok under the radar, by banning it altogether. TikTok said it wouldn't take legal action, but is in talks with the government to bring back the app in the country.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news apps tiktok
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 13:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X