TikTok Won't Take Legal Action Against Ban In India

TikTok is one of the apps banned by the Indian government, along with 58 others. Right after the ban, reports were suggesting that TikTok was in talks with the authorities and could make a comeback here. Now, TikTok has confirmed that it won't be taking any legal action against the ban in India.

TikTok Ban In India

It was earlier reported that TikTok is complying with the ban orders. However, it also complied with the required security and data privacy requirements; claiming it never shared any user data. With this, there were reports that TikTok was in talks with the Indian government and could make a comeback.

TikTok has put a rest to these speculations. Presently, TikTok parent company ByteDance is in talks with the officials to resolve key issues. However, the short video platform won't be taking any legal action against the ongoing ban.

"There have been statements in the press concerning the possibility that TikTok might pursue legal action regarding the directive by the Government of India. We have no plans to pursue such action," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

Previously, TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer called the Chinese apps ban as an 'unfortunate challenge in India'. Further, TikTok's India head Nikhil Gandhi had responded saying that the company was in the process of complying with the "interim order" passed by the government.

Chinese Apps Banned In India: What Next

On Monday, June 29, the Indian government imposed a ban on 59 Chinese apps citing national security and data privacy concerns. The listing includes popular apps like TikTok, SHAREit, CamScanner, WeChat, UC Browser, Shein, and more. Internet service providers (ISPs) and telcos in the country were directed to block access to all these apps shortly after the ban was announced publicly.

It's also reported that various Chinese conglomerates including ByteDance, Alibaba, Tencent, UC Web, and others are in talks with the Indian authorities. They plan to submit clarifications about their platforms regarding security and privacy. However, there's a rise in anti-Chinese sentiment, which may not favor these companies. Further, numerous Indian alternatives are popping up to compete with these apps.

