How Chinese Firms And Users Will Be Affected By The Apps Ban

In order to protect people from malicious apps, the Ministry of Information Technology has banned 59 Chinese applications. The government has taken this step under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. However, this is not clear how these 59 apps will react after this ban.

The government has also issued a statement, which says that there are concerns about data security and risk to privacy concerns of 130 crore Indians. In fact, the ministry has said that they have received several complaints that these apps are transferring user data to their parent companies outside India.

The banned apps include TikTok, SHAREit, UC Browser, ClubFactory App, Cam Scanner App Mi Video Call, WeChat, Baidu map, Shein, clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, and many more.

There is no doubt that this ban will affect the business of these apps, but industry sources believe that this will affect Indian users too. So, in that way, we are going to list some ban apps, their active users, and the impact on the apps.

Google And Apple Remove TikTok

TikTok is one of the most popular applications in the ban list. The short video-sharing app has 120 million active users in India and 800 million subscribers worldwide. Recently, an app called Chingari has been launched by Indians to give a tough fight to the Chinese app. The application is no more available for downloads on Play Store and App Store, while other apps are still available for downloads.

Banned Chinese File Sharing Apps

Both Xender and SHAREit have been banned by the Indian Government. These apps allow you to share a large file, including images, documents, videos, and movies. Xender has crossed 170 million users in the country, while Shareit has 200 million users. Now, these apps are banned, so you can use Files Go, Send Anywhere, Firefox Send to share your files.

No More Shein And ClubFactory

Shein and Clubafactory are known as e-commerce app for fashion and other lifestyle products. The companies sell all trendy clothes and accessories at cheap prices and are very famous amongst the youth. Currently, Shein has 1 million users on its platform, while Club Factory application has recently crossed 100 million active subscribers in the country. The ban on these apps will help companies like AJIO, Myntra, and other Indian players who belong to this segment.

Banned Browsers

The government has banned four Chinese browsers, i.e. UC Browser, CM Browser, APUS Browser, and DU Browser. However, UC Browser is quite famous in the country as it allows users to use it with slow speed. The app is owned by Alibaba Group, and it has 130 million users in India. If we talk about the alternatives, then you should go for two popular browsers, i.e. Google Chrome and Firefox.

No More Scanning From CamScanner

The app is available on both Android and iOS, and it is free. Currently, it has more than 100 million users on its platform In India. This app will not be available, so you can use Microsoft Lens and Adobe Scan for scanning your documents and images.

What Will Happen To These Apps After The Ban?

The banned application will be removed from the Play Store and App Store, ones the Google and Apple will receive notifications or orders from the Indian government. In addition, the government is discussing this matter with all telecom operators and internet service providers to block the traffic on these apps as soon as possible.

Impact On The Banned Apps And Its Users

These apps have invested a lot in the country; they have bought offices, hired people for marketing and other duties. This ban will lead to job loss if it is permanent. Besides, people are making money from Tiktok and other video sharing apps. So, now they have to find other options for income. Apart from that, these companies are getting a huge amount of money from advertisement, and if the ban continues, then they will lose on these advertisements.

This is not the first time that the government has banned Chinese apps. This has happened in the past, whenever there were border issues or tension between India and China. But still, if we go by facts, then boycotting China and its products it's not good for the country as the latter is our biggest trading partner. So before boycotting China and its products we should develop an ecosystem that reduces our dependence on these apps and their products.

