Just In
- 4 hrs ago Airtel Becomes Second Largest Telecom Operator; Reliance Jio Leading With 32.99 Market Share
-
- 4 hrs ago ‘Swiggy Money’ Launched To Facilitate Food Order Transactions
- 5 hrs ago PUBG Mobile 0.19.0 Update Coming On July 7; To Bring In New Map, Bug Fixes
- 5 hrs ago Bestselling Premium Smartphones: Apple Dominates This Segment In Q1 2020
Don't Miss
- Finance Stamp Duty On Mutual Funds From July 1: Here's All You Should Know
- Sports If India need a change of guard, Rohit Sharma can replace Virat Kohli as captain in future: Aakash Chopra
- Movies Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Chinese Apps Ban Including TikTok: Their Evil Power Will Come Down
- Lifestyle Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Make For A Traditional Perfect Couple On The Cover Of This Magazine
- Automobiles New Hero Xtreme 160R Motorcycle Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 99,950
- News COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable, universal, says PM Modi
- Education IIT Madras Launches World’s First Online BSc Degree In Programming And Data Science
- Travel July 2020: Indian Festivals And Events Guide
TikTok And Helo Apps Goes Blank On Indian Government Directive
It looks like the ban on 59 Chinese apps is not just limited to the app store. According to the latest update, both Helo and TikTok are not showing any content, instead, it is displaying a notice that the content on both apps has been removed due to Govt of India's directive.
So, even if you have these apps already installed on your smartphone or even if you try to access these services using the website, you will not be able to access the same. We even tried to access these TikTok and Helo with the VPN profile, and we were not able to access even with this.
This latest development ensures that these services cannot be accessed in India on either smartphones or computers. However, do note that users can access their own content on TikTok and even this is not available on the Helo app.
Users with #TikTok app cannot access any content.#tiktokbanindia #tiktokbanned pic.twitter.com/R2vVDlojQg— GIZBOT (@gizbot) June 30, 2020
All 59 Apps Have Disappeared From App Stores
Besides not being able to access these two services, all 59 apps have been taken down from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. So, users can neither update nor freshly download these apps on smartphones.
This ban looks like a strict one, not allowing the users to access any content on most of the banned apps. However, if you have an app like Shareit, it can still be used to share content between two smartphones without any issue.
According to the official statement from both TikTok and Helo, they are already working with the authorities to resolve this issue. This means these apps could come back to India, probably in the next few weeks. In the meantime, there are a lot of alternative apps that can be used instead of these 59 apps, and here are the details on the same.
-
74,999
-
52,590
-
92,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
29,149
-
54,999
-
17,499
-
25,250
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,900
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
20,170
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
94,500
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
7,500
-
25,000
-
21,999
-
48,730
-
23,070
-
27,395
-
15,130