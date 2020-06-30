TikTok And Helo Apps Goes Blank On Indian Government Directive News oi-Vivek

It looks like the ban on 59 Chinese apps is not just limited to the app store. According to the latest update, both Helo and TikTok are not showing any content, instead, it is displaying a notice that the content on both apps has been removed due to Govt of India's directive.

So, even if you have these apps already installed on your smartphone or even if you try to access these services using the website, you will not be able to access the same. We even tried to access these TikTok and Helo with the VPN profile, and we were not able to access even with this.

This latest development ensures that these services cannot be accessed in India on either smartphones or computers. However, do note that users can access their own content on TikTok and even this is not available on the Helo app.

All 59 Apps Have Disappeared From App Stores

Besides not being able to access these two services, all 59 apps have been taken down from both Google Play Store and Apple App Store. So, users can neither update nor freshly download these apps on smartphones.

This ban looks like a strict one, not allowing the users to access any content on most of the banned apps. However, if you have an app like Shareit, it can still be used to share content between two smartphones without any issue.

According to the official statement from both TikTok and Helo, they are already working with the authorities to resolve this issue. This means these apps could come back to India, probably in the next few weeks. In the meantime, there are a lot of alternative apps that can be used instead of these 59 apps, and here are the details on the same.

