Is Helo A Chinese App? Know About Founder, Country, And Company Details Features oi-Vivek

Helo is one of the free-to-use social media apps from Helo Holdings Limited with a huge user base in India. One of the principal reasons for the success of Helo app in India is due to the support of up to 14 different Indian languages.

Due to the ongoing political rift between Indian and China, there is now an online anti-China sentimental movement regarding the apps, games, and hardware made by Chinese firms and this is also affecting the Helo app. Is Helo app made by a Chinese firm and here are some additional details regarding the same.

Who Is The Publisher Of Helo App?

Helo app is published by Helo Holdings Limited on both Android and iOS platforms. According to the information available online, this firm is located in Vistra Corporate Services Centre, Wickhams Cay II, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands.

Do note that, Helo Holdings Limited is owned by the parent company ByteDance which is also known for apps like TikTok. ByteDance is a large multinational internet technology company located in Beijing, China. It is founded by Yiming Zhang, who is also the present CEO of the company.

Though there is no official information on the founder of the app Helo, considering the hierarchy of the company, Yiming Zhang seems like the CEO of the Helo app as well. He is also known for creating a ravel and transportation search engine in China which was later acquired by TripAdvisor.

Helo was launched in India in June 2018 as a social media app and it currently has over five crore users in India. So, the Helo app is from a Chinese firm that also owns TikTok. The app was launched in India to compete against ShareChat, which is an Indian social media platform, developed by three IIT Kanpur pass outs.

