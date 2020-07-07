18-Year-Old TikTok Creator Ends Life Following Ban; Depression Suspected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

TikTok ban in India is having a drastic effect on many people, especially youngsters. An 18-year-old TikTok creator committed suicide. She was found by her cousin in her room. The girl reportedly had a lot of followers on TikTok and might have taken this drastic step following the ban on TikTok.

The 18-year-old-girl was a student at Delhi University and was a popular TikTok creator with a large fan following. Following reports of her alleged suicide, it was speculated that the ban on the popular Chinese app might have caused depression and led her to take the drastic step.

However, a few sources close to the family of the deceased girl say that she was depressed for the past two-three months. Furthermore, no suicide note has been recovered from the teen's room.

TikTok Ban

TikTok was among the 59 apps banned by the Indian authorities citing security and privacy concerns. The move followed the rising tensions between India and China. TikTok is one of the most popular short video app with a large user base in India. Moreover, a lot of people, including teenagers rose in popularity on the app with a large fan following.

The overnight announcement of banning the app has caused distress among many. Nevertheless, many Indian alternatives are emerging as a competitor to TikTok. Apps like Mitron, Moj, Roposo, and others are increasing the number of users every day and offer similar features like TikTok.

Rising Suicides Among People

The suicide report of the 18-year-old girl adds to the mounting number of suicide cases in India and around the world. Reports suggest that mental illness is one of the major reasons for people taking such drastic measures. There is an increased number of cyberbullying, isolation, and also taboo around mental illness that's causing the rise in suicides.

Moreover, with the ongoing pandemic, people are further stressed out. Nevertheless, there are various methods to seek help, including mental health apps. Some apps even assist in getting professional help, which might prevent young people from taking drastic measures.

