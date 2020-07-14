Beware Of TikTok Pro Malware Circulating On WhatsApp News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Since TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in India, reports regarding malicious apps in the same name are circulating. One such popular malware is the TikTok Pro app that is being spread via WhatsApp groups. The TikTok Pro Malware fake APKs are passed off as TikTok, claims the Maharashtra cyber cell.

Indians who are desperate to get their hands on the TikTok app following the ban are downloading the fake APKs that are being circulated on WhatsApp. This is sure to affect their device causing malware attacks.

TikTok Pro App On WhatsApp

The Maharashtra government has come up with an advisory that warns users that the malware app will steal sensitive information from the user's phone. This malware app will look just like the original app and will seek for permissions to access the mic, gallery, camera, and other aspects.

While the Indian government banned as many as 59 apps including TikTok, Shein, Club Factory, CamScanner, Shareit, etc. TikTok is a household name with millions of users in the country. During this phase, several Indian short video sharing apps have popped up online in an attempt to attract users. Even Instagram came up with a TikTok alternative dubbed Reels for the users in India.

The Maharashtra Cyber cell has taken to Twitter to warn people and keep them away from the new scam related to TikTok. It is noted that fraudsters are taking advantage of the popularity of TikTok and are promoting the malware app dubbed TikTok Pro. These fraudsters are taking to the social media platforms to encourage users to download the fake app from external sources. The government urges people not to click on any such link and download third-party APKs.

Already, we have seen that there is no such app called TikTok Pro. And, there are effective alternatives to TikTok in the form of Moj, Roposo, Chingari, TakaTak, etc. If you want to experience the joy of creating and sharing short videos, then you can try any of these alternatives.

