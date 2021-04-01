Instagram Announces Remix Feature For Reels: Another TikTok Rip Off? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram has added several new features lately to keep users engaged. Now, the social media platform has introduced a new video feature for its Reels called the Remix feature. Interestingly, it is similar to TikTok Duets. Ever since TikTok got banned, we've witnessed huge popularity of the Instagram Reels. After creating a dedicated tab for Reels, Instagram has extended its recording time to 30 seconds. Previously, users were allowed to record up to 15 seconds of video.

Now, the new Remix feature will allow you to create a new video alongside an existing Reel. For example, if you like any Reels on Instagram, you can now create your own Reel and attach it to the original video. Then, you can post your Instagram Reels Remix video using the same method of uploading Reels. Instagram took to its Twitter to announce the new feature and it further states that ''Remix is another way to collab on Instagram." The new Remix feature is now available for all users globally on both Android and iOS devices.

Instagram Introduces Remix Feature For Reels: How To Use?

To create a duet video using the new Remix feature, go to the particular Instagram Reels that you want to attach. Then click on the three dots placed on the top right corner and you will get the Remix This Reel option. Now, you can see the recorded Reels on your left side and your own recording on the right side. Then, click on the record button to create the Remix Reels.

Even Instagram will allow editing your video by adding effects, filters, and more. Besides, if you want to create Remix with your old Reels, then go to the three dots on the right of your own Reel and click on Enable Remixing. You can see your Remix Reels ​on the Reels Tab in your profile. Even you want to stop users to remix your reels, you can change it from settings, and users also can see who remixed their Reels by going Instagram Activity tab.

Talking about the success, Instagram Reels may have attracted many users, but it has not been as successful as TikTok, which not only entertained the creators but also helped them earn money.

