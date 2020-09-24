Instagram Reels Gets New Features Including Long Videos Capture News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram Reels was launched back in July as a competitor of TikTok. The social media platform has announced via Twitter that Instagram Reels will now allow users to record 30 seconds videos, while users could only record up to 15 seconds of video. In addition, Instagram is also getting some other features. Now, users can extend the timer up to 10 seconds while recording a video, and after recording a video you can also delete it.

These new features will be available to users very soon in Instagram's latest update. As of now, Reels is available in 50 countries where the users can enjoy the upcoming new features. Tessa Lyons-Laing, director of Instagram Reels, said in a statement that they are improving the feature based on user feedback, as they have seen a lot of entertaining, creative content from the users.

The Instagram Reels helps to create short videos and users can now record 15-second videos. They can share the videos on Instagram and also can save the Reels in a dedicated section. Even people can download the Reels videos, we previously discussed how to download Reels videos for Android and iOS devices. Recently, the social media platform announced a dedicated tab for Reels. Users can see all Reels to go the tab which has taken the place of the search section, and the search section is now located next to the 'message' icon.

Instagram is making its features easier for people to use. After TikTok ban in India, Instagram Reels have become quite popular. It offers almost similar features as TikTok. The Reels offers editing tools such as all kinds of fun audio, AR effects. We expect the social media platform will introduce more features in the coming days.

