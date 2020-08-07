Instagram Reels Officially Announced After Weeks Of Testing: How To Use? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram has officially launched the short video app Instagram Reels. This new feature of Instagram has been tested in countries including India, Brazil, France, and Germany since last year. Reels will be very convenient for TikTok users to share videos.

Now, several Indian short-video sharing apps have become quite popular since the Indian government banned the TikTok. Many people were financially dependent on TikTok and it had over 2 billion downloads. Now, the US president has announced that TikTok and WeChat will ban from the US soon. Well, the talk is about Instagram Reels. Let's look at what is Instagram Reels and how to use it?

What Is Instagram Reels?

The new Instagram Reels is a feature that allows you to share short videos. With this, users can record 15-second videos, including audio, and share them with Instagram followers. In addition, users can save the Reels in a dedicated section and can use different effects as well.

How To Use It?

You can find Instagram Reels on Instagram Camera from where Stories are uploaded. You can use a variety of editing tools, including all kinds of fun audio, AR effects, timers, and countdowns. Users can then share the reels in the same way they share a regular story. Only people who follow you can see it if you set it to private.

You can save the Reels as drafts if you want. Similar to the effects obtained when uploading photos to Instagram, it is also available for Reels. Reels like regular photos or videos can be seen in the feed or discovery tab.

Reels have been launched in over 50 countries. At the moment, it is only officially launching in experimental countries. While the company has launched it as a rival to TikTok, and primarily for the younger generation, it is not clear whether it will be as popular as TikTok.

