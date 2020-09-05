Instagram Introduces Dedicated Tab For Reels In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Instagram has introduced a dedicated tab for its TikTok-like feature Reels. Instagram launched the short video uploading feature after the ban of TikTok. Previously, users had to watch Reels videos from the Explore or Discovery section.

But now the new Reels tab has taken the place of the search section, and the search section is located next to the 'message' icon. We have seen that this new feature via Instagram has gained a lot of popularity after the banned of TikTok.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram mentioned in his tweet that, ''they are launching a separate tab for Reels in India because of the momentum seen in the country.'' This new change is first introduced to the Indian users which will now make it easier for content creators and Reels maker to make the videos.

Instagram has been experimenting with this new design since last month and it has finally official on September 3. Users can now view different reels by clicking on the New Reels button and swipe down to watch other reels.

Many people are facing a little difficulty after Instagram replaced the Explore tab with the Reels Tab. However, the new design is expected to increase the demand for Reels. Now, in this separate section Reels videos can only be seen. There will be no more IGTV and normal videos in that section.

Reels helps users upload and edit 15-second videos with audio and various filters. If users want to view the reel from a particular account, they can go to their account and view it from the reel section next to the IGTV option. While making any Reel videos you can use a variety of editing features such as fun audio, AR effects. For sharing the Reels videos, you can follow the same process as sharing a regular story.

