UPI Autopay Available On Google Play Store For Subscriptions: How To Setup?

Advertisement

Google's Android Play Store now accepts UPI or Unified Payments Interface payments not just for one-time purchases but subscriptions to apps and services as well. UPI Autopay feature is being integrated within the checkout process and can be set up for recurring payments in the form of subscriptions. Let's see how Indian users can pay using their preferred UPI app and avoid entering debit or credit card details.

Google Play Store Accepts UPI Autopay For Subscriptions

Google Play Store offers apps for sale and several of these apps are subscription-based. Simply put, they ask for monthly payments to grant access to certain premium features. Previously, the Android app store repository accepted credit or debit cards but moving forward, users can set up recurring payments using UPI.

UPI, an instant real-time payment system developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has become insanely popular. The payment methodology does away with debit and credit cards. It ensures payment is securely transferred from the payer's bank account to the receiver's account.

The aforementioned payment method is meant for single or one-time purchases. The UPI Autopay feature extends the ability to pay a fixed amount, over a longer period of time. In Google Play Store's case, the feature unlocks the ability to pay for subscriptions without debit or credit cards.

Advertisement

How To Pay With UPI Autopay On Google Play Store?

Google India has confirmed it is, "extending the use of UPI to subscription-based purchases by introducing UPI Autopay on Google Play in India." The method is part of UPI 2.0 developed by NPCI.

Previously, subscription-based apps on Google Play needed debit or credit card details. However, at the virtual payment window, users can now select "Pay with UPI".

One should note that the transaction is then shifted to the installed UPI app. After users have securely completed or approved the transaction on the supported app, the process is confirmed on the Google Play Store.

UPI made its way onto the Google Play Store in 2019. Its growth in India is phenomenal. Hence, users may find it easier and more comfortable to complete their purchases on the UPI app they are familiar with. Google could be hoping to benefit from this and boost the income of subscription-based businesses on the Google Play Store.

More UPI News

UPI Transactions Will Remain Free Of Cost, Clarifies Finance Ministry

WhatsApp Expands Privacy Features But Its UPI Payments Are Still Low; Can Cashback Make It Better?

UPI Boom In India: Over 9.36 Billion Transactions Done Via UPI In Q1 2022

RBI Allows UPI Credit Card Linking: All You Need To Know

Paytm A50 Smart POS Is An Android Smartphone Customised For Digital Payment

Here’s How To Use GPay ‘Tap to Pay’ UPI Feature

Tata Group UPI Digital Payments App Coming Soon; Can It Take On PhonePe, Google Pay?

123Pay: RBI Brings UPI Payments To Feature Phones

How To Make UPI Payments Without Internet

Decoding NFTs: Future Of Art Or Just Another Blockchain Fad?

Google Pay Now Supports Credit Cards In India: How To Add Credit Cards To Google Pay

What Is Cards Tokenization & How To Use It In Google Pay?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: UPI NPCI India Google Play Store
Read more...