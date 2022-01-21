Google Pay Limit 2022: Daily Transfer Limit Via UPI Explained News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pay is a highly popular UPI payment service provider and has gained a massive user base in recent years. This easy-to-use interface offers alluring cashback and rewards for users, thereby making it a reliable UPI app. However, the platform has imposed limits on the transactions.

Talking about the transactions, Google Pay has set limits on the number of times users can transact in a single day and the maximum amount of money that can be sent using the platform. Here, we at Gizbot have detailed the transactions limit and a guide on how to send money once the limit is reached.

Google Pay Limit 2022

Already, we know that Google Pay lets users transfer money to a person or merchant in real-time. Similar to bank transfer modes such as NEFT and IMPS, there are limitations on UPI as well. Detailing the transaction limits, you can check out the same from here.

Firstly, you can send only up to Rs. 1 lakh in a single day. Also, Google Pay lets users make a maximum of only 10 transactions in a single day. When it comes to requesting money, users cannot request more than Rs. 2,000 from someone in a single day.

Apart from the money transfer limits imposed by Google Pay, there are some bank restrictions as well that let users send only up to a specific amount of money in a single day. So, even if you have sufficient money, users will not be able to make more transfers due to the daily limit that can be sent via UPI. Notably, the daily transaction limit on UPI transactions set by each bank is different and it ranges from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1,00,000.

Given that these are the daily limits, it is possible to make transactions the next day or opt for other means of transfer such as internet banking or NEFT. Notably, there is no method to increase the UPI transaction limit on Google Pay. However, if businesses rely on UPI to send and receive money, then it is possible to send an email to customer support with a valid reason to increase the daily transaction limit.

Best Mobiles in India