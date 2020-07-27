Google Pay: How To Change UPI Pin, Transaction Limit Per Day, Password Reset, Customer Care Details

Google Pay, PhonePe, and PayTM are amongst one of the most used UPI apps in India. And ever since the Indian government announced the demonetization of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes back in 2016, these apps have seen a surge in their user base.

In one of our last articles, we shared the tips on how to pay the postpaid bill via UPI apps with reference to Google Pay. This time we are sharing the steps to change UPI pin, reset the password, transaction limit per day, and also the customer care details.

How To Change UPI Pin On Google Pay?

The steps to change the UPI pin on Google Play App are fairly simple. Make you have the app downloaded and installed on your device before and logged in with your profile. The steps are as follows:

Step 1: Open the Google Pay App and click on your profile photo placed on the top right corner of the app.

Step 2: Now click on the ‘Bank Account' option and select the bank whose UPI you want to change.

Step 3: Once you have selected the bank whose detail you want to edit, you will get the option ‘Forgot UPI PIN'. Click on this option and follow the on-screen steps and you are good to go.

Make sure you keep your registered mobile number handy as an OTP for the same will be sent.

Steps To Change/Add Google PIN

In order to change the Google pin or password, you need to follow some similar steps as above. Let's have a look:

Step 1: Head to the Profile tab again from the top-right corner of the app.

Step 2: Instead of getting to the ‘Bank Account' section, you need to select ‘Security'.

Step 3: You now need to select the ‘Forgot Pin' option.

Step 4: You will now be taken to the Google Account homepage from where you can change your passwords.

How To Increase Transaction Limits On Google Pay?

Google generally increases the transaction limit of an account considering all the payment history of an account. The eligible users are also sent an official mail and notification regarding the increase in transaction limits. If you wish to increase the transaction limit, you can reply back on the same email.

How To Contact Google Pay Customer Care?

The easiest way to get connected to the Google Play Customer care support is to visit the dedicated support page. You can click on this link for the same. You will see the ‘Contact Us' option on the top-left. Once you enter your query, you will be given two different options to get connected to the support team. You can either select ‘Chat' or ‘Email' option for the same.