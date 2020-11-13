Here's How To Delete Google Pay Transaction History How To oi-Priyanka Dua

WhatsApp has recently launched its payment app in the country. The newly launched payment app also allows you to send and receive money. Similarly, there is an app called Google Pay, which also allows you to send and receive money from all, even that person is not on your list.

Google Pay also enables you to redeem your loyalty points after making transactions and that will go to your bank account. Notably, the app does not allow you to delete the details of the transaction, but you can only be allowed to delete chat. But still, if you want to remove the details of the transactions, then you need to follow these steps.

Step 1: You need to open Google Chrome, then you have to write my.account.google.com and search. After that, it will redirect you towards Google Pay activity. Then, you need to tap data on the personalization.

Step 2: Then, you need to click on the 'My Activity' option. After that, a new screen will appear, which request you to choose from a select topic and product to delete.

Step 3: Once it is done, you will get a Delete by date option, then you need to select the days like the last seven days, the last 30 days, and date. If you want to delete all select the All-time option.

Step 4: You have to tap on the Google Pay option. Then, you have click on the delete button and tap on the ok button. A notification will appear that will ask you to delete all your activity and tap on the Delete option.

It is worth mentioning that it will take 12 hours to delete the history.

