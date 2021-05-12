How To Send Money From US To India Via Google Pay Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Google Pay, the UPI app that is highly popular in India works in many other countries but the functionalities differ based on the country. On Tuesday, Google Pay announced that its users in the US will be able to send money to those in India and Singapore. Notably, this is the first attempt the company has taken to enter the cross-border payment segment.

To make this possible, the company has joined hands with Western Union and Wise (formerly TransferWise). Both these services are integrated into Google Pay. As per Techcrunch, the company is in plans to roll out cross-border payments all over the world in the future.

Google Pay Cross-Border Payments

As per the company, when a user in the US attempts to send money internationally, which is India or Singapore for now, the former will get to know the exact amount that the recipient will receive. The user will also be able to choose the payments provider depending on the time it will take for the recipient to get the amount.

Furthermore, the report notes that Western Union will not charge users any additional cost and the recipient will get the exact amount as chosen by the user in USD in their local currency. On the other hand, Wise will charge the actual foreign exchange rate and additional transfer fees as well. This depends on the country that the recipient resides in. Notably, Google will not charge the customers any additional fees to make the international transfer.

The report goes on stating that until June 16, Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers via Google Pay. At the same time, Wise will provide free transfers for the new users on transfers of up to $500.

How To Make International Money Transfers Via Google Pay

Follow the below-mentioned steps to send money internationally via Google Pay.

Step 1: Search for the Google Pay user in the other country (India or Singapore) from your US account.

Step 2: Open the account and click on Pay.

Step 3: Choose the payments provider you prefer - Western Union or Wise.

Step 4: Key in the amount you want to send.

Step 5: Check the converted amount and hit Send.

That's it!

Does Google Want To Rival PayPal?

With the international payments feature, it looks like Google is all set to rival PayPal, which has been letting cross-border payments to any country for years. While PayPal makes it possible for businesses in order countries to also send and receive payments, Google Pay's feature is restricted only to individuals. Businesses in the US will not be able to use this international money transfer feature for now.

Probably, Google might extend the international money transfer feature to businesses as well in the coming months. Already, the report notes that individuals in other countries all over the world will soon be able to send money internationally via Google Pay. Likewise, we can expect the businesses to also get this ability soon but we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same.

