How To Deactivate Google Pay Account Features oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google Pay has become a popular mode of online payments in India. The UPI app has gained a huge user base in the past few years and is competing against the likes of Paytm and PhonePe. The app offers rewards and cashback on transactions which is one of the reasons for its popularity amongst the masses. Using this app you can not only transfer money to other contacts, but also make payments at merchants, pay bills, and also transfer money directly to a bank account.

We have shared several tips and tricks related to Google Pay usage. This article also brings some tips that will help you with account management. If in case you don't want to use the application and want to deactivate your account, then the following steps are what you need to follow. Take a look:

Steps To Deactivate Google Pay Account

Before we guide you with the steps to deactivate the Google Pay account, we would like to add that you can also uninstall the app manually if it isn't in use. You can head to the Google Play Store to uninstall it directly. Besides, once the app is uninstalled your bank accounts registered will also be deactivated. This keeps your account security intact. But if you want to deactivate the account altogether, here's what you need to do:

Step 1: You don't need to visit any specific website to deactivate your Google Pay account. This procedure can be completed directly from the mobile app. You just need to launch the application from the app drawer.

Step 2: Once the app is open, go to your profile which you can locate on the top-left corner.

Step 3: You will now see an option stating 'Close account'. Click this option to deactivate your account.

Step 4: Once all the above steps are completed, uninstall the application from your device.

