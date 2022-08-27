WhatsApp Camera Shortcut To Make A Comeback On Main Screen

It's another day and we have yet another WhatsApp feature; this time, an old feature is making a comeback. The camera shortcut on the main interface of its Android app will be seen in action again. The camera tab was replaced by the highly talked about Communities tab. Previously, the Camera tab was entirely removed with the WhatsApp Android beta to make space for the Communities tab.

WhatsApp Camera Shortcut Makes A Comeback

The WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has reported that the app is rolling out a new update with the version number 2.22.19.7. This update is claimed to bring the camera shortcut back to the main interface. With the latest update, the camera shortcut is said to be positioned beside the search shortcut at the top right corner on the main screen.

From this update, it looks like both Communities tab and the camera shortcut are quite significant for WhatsApp. The company is trying to find space to squeeze both the shortcuts on the main interface. The update that will bring the camera shortcut back is yet to be rolled out to best testers.