WhatsApp Likely Extends Delete For Everyone Time Limit To 2 Days

WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform owned by Meta, has been long awaited to update the time limit to delete messages for everyone. Now, it is said that some users can delete messages for everyone, which is much longer than the existing duration. After the revision of this feature, users will be able to delete messages within two days and 12 hours, which is 36 hours.

WhatsApp Delete For Everyone Gets Updated

Currently, the time limit to delete messages for everyone is 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds. As per a report by WABetaInfo and a shared image that was revealed, the "delete for everyone" feature is seen to show up even after crossing the time limit to access the feature.

It is suggested that WhatsApp is in plans to offer group admins the ability to delete any message posted by any member in the group in future. Currently, there is no further information regarding this feature. It is said that there will be another update that will enable this feature for users in the future without any specific time frame.

Talking about the availability of the extended time limit to the 'delete for everyone' feature, it has been rolled out to select iOS beta testers and more are in plans for the coming weeks.

Voice Notes To WhatsApp Status

In a recent development, it was spotted that WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to add voice notes to their WhatsApp Status. It is said that the feature will be rolled out for Android users and let them add short voice notes to WhatsApp Status. It is said to be called "Voice Status" and will be initially rolled out to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3 version.

Going by the screenshot that has been revealed by the report regarding the WhatsApp Voice Status, there will be a mic icon similar to that of the voice note icon within the chat window. It will be seen at the bottom of the Status window. Also, it will be seen along with the edit and camera icons. To send voice notes, you just have to press and hold the icon to record a note and upload it.

