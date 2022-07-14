Just In
You Can Soon Put Voice Status On WhatsApp: How To Use Audio Status Feature On WhatsApp?
WhatsApp is working on a couple of new features to enhance the overall experience. The messaging platform recently announced message reactions, which have now been expanded to include more emoji reactions. A new update now suggests users can put voice status on WhatsApp, at least in the beta version for now.
WhatsApp Voice Status Coming Soon
WhatsApp status is one of the popular features on the Meta-owned platform. Similar to Instagram Stories, WhatsApp allows users to post media that will automatically disappear after 24 hours. So far, WhatsApp status supported text, images, videos, and GIFs. Now, users will soon be able to post voice notes on WhatsApp status.
A report from WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot of the WhatsApp status that supports voice notes. The screenshot shows the option to add a voice message just like how we add an image or video on WhatsApp status.
How To Use Voice Notes On WhatsApp Status?
Presently, the voice notes support for WhatsApp status is available only in the beta version. Here's how you can upload voice status on WhatsApp:
Step 1: Firstly, you need to have the beta version of WhatsApp on your smartphone, which is easily available for Android users
Step 2: Next, make sure you have the latest WhatsApp Beta version to use the voice status
Step 3: According to the screenshot, you can simply share a voice note for WhatsApp status just like you share an image or video now
Step 4: Open the WhatsApp status > Select the + icon > Select the mic icon
Step 5: Now, hold the icon and record the voice message. You can replay it to listen to the recording once again
Step 6: Once you're satisfied, you can post the voice note as a WhatsApp status
New WhatsApp Features Incoming
As mentioned earlier, the new voice note for WhatsApp status is currently limited to just beta users. A couple of other new features like linking another smartphone to one account are also available. Users will also be able to undo a deleted message, edit a sent message, and more. A stable update for WhatsApp will launch all of these new features in the coming days.
