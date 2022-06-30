WhatsApp Brings New Features: Blur Tool, Video Call Avatar, Upgrade To Message Reactions News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp rolled out a host of new features such as the ability to share large files of up to 2GB, an increased group chat size limit that accommodates 512 participants and emoji reactions. These features were rolled out to users all over the world in both beta and stable builds. Now, there are newer features that will be more useful.

New Emojis In Message Reactions

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the update tracker of WhatsApp, a new version of message reactions has been rolled out to a small group of beta testers. Earlier, the blog revealed that a new version of this feature is under development for the Android and iOS beta versions. Currently, the message reactions on WhatsApp lets users choose one of the six emojis that appear when they press and hold a text message in an individual or group chat.

Now, it is giving a new version of message reactions that is improved with more options to a small group of beta testers on Android and iOS of the app. As per a screenshot that was shared by the report, there is a new plus icon at the right corner of the message reaction box, which shows that you can respond to the messages with any emoji.

The keyboard will be activated by tapping on the plus icon and it will let users seamlessly choose or search for any emoji with a simple drag and drop option. It will support any emoji on the keyboard. Notably, this feature is already available for some beta testers with the WhatsApp Android beta versions 2.22.15.6 and 2.22.15.7 and the WhatsApp iOS beta version 22.14.0.71.

Other New WhatsApp Features

Another intriguing feature is the avatar for video calls, which was highly anticipated by users. It looks like WhatsApp has been developing its own Bitmoji or Memoji replacement set. Now, it has been tipped that the platform is in plans to make it possible for users to choose an avatar while on video calls.

When the feature is rolled out, there will be a new option within the video call page to instantly switch to the avatar as seen in the screenshot shared by the report. As the feature is under development, there is no change on tapping the "Switch to avatar" for now and it might take some time to roll out the feature to all users. Besides, it is tipped that users might be able to send avatars as stickers directly within the chats and groups.

There is also a dedicated area called Avatar Editor for users to personalize the avatar they have chosen. It will allow them to make their own avatar and give them the ability to share it as stickers.

Another feature under development is the blur tool for media editors. This was added to the Android beta version and it is in plans to add the drawing tool to the desktop app as well. There will be an option to blur a portion of an image in the media editor. As of now, there is no word regarding the exact release date of the Video Call Avatar and Blur Tool features that are under development.

