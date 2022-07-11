WhatsApp Companion Device Mode Likely Under Testing News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

WhatsApp is known for rolling out many new features for its users. Some of these features under testing include the ability to let users exit groups without leaving a notification for members, hide their online status, extend time limits messages to everyone, edit a message, double OTPs for logging, and undo a delete message.

Now, a fresh report suggests that WhatsApp is prepping a feature, which could let users to link multiple smartphones to their WhatsApp accounts. Here, we have the details of this WhatsApp companion devices support feature.

WhatsApp Companion Devices Support Feature

As per a report by WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has spotted a feature that will let users link multiple devices to their WhatsApp accounts. Also, it is possible to sync their chat history on the added companion device automatically. The latest WhatsApp beta for Android with the version number 2.22.15.13 has shown evidence of this feature.

The companion device feature under testing in the Android beta version shows that this feature is coming soon. Currently, the instant messaging app lets access WhatsApp on four devices, including a computer, desktop, laptop and smartphone. Sadly, there is no option to activate the companion device feature on the beta version of the app for now. This feature is under development and might be rolled out in a few weeks or months before rolling out for all users.

Notably, the companion device support is not completely new in the instant messaging segment as Telegram also had it for years. The online messaging platform can be used simultaneously with the same account on multiple devices.

With this companion device feature, it is possible to two your WhatsApp on two smartphones at the same time with synced chat history on both devices. You can remove or migrate the chat history from the original device. Notably, it is easier than the chat migration feature offered by WhatsApp on Android and iOS right now. It just needs a cable for data transfer but the companion mode feature will use the internet for the same. This feature will be limited to one smartphone and three other devices such as laptops, tablets, PCs, and select smart displays apart from the primary phone.

