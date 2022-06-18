How To Hide WhatsApp Profile Photo, Last Seen From Specific Contact Features oi-Tanaya Dutta

WhatsApp now lets you hide your profile picture and last seen from select contacts. Earlier, users could hide their profile pictures from unknown contacts and all contacts. There were three options - Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody options.

Now, the updated tab has - Everyone, My Contacts, My contacts except, and Nobody options. Users can select the 'My contacts except' option to hide their profile picture and last seen from a specific person. Let's take a look at how to WhatsApp profile photo and last seen from a specific contact.

The latest feature is now available for both iOS and Android users. If you haven't received the feature yet, update your WhatsApp app from Play Store or App Store. We can already hide the status from select contacts and also share the status with a specific person. Similarly, you can hide your last seen and profile photo from select contacts. Here's how to do it.

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp on your Android or iPhone.

Step 2: Click on the three-dot option.

Step 3: Head over to Settings > Account > Privacy > Profile Photo.

Step 4: Now, select 'My contacts except' and choose specific contacts that whom you want to hide your profile photo.

Similarly, you can tap on the Last seen > My contacts except > select contacts to hide your WhatsApp last seen. Besides, users can also hide their 'About' from select contacts. WhatsApp, the Meta-owned instant messaging app is quite popular and used by everyone worldwide. It is also introducing one after another new feature to enhance the user experience. Additionally, the messaging app is giving chance to users to win up to Rs. 105 via its UPI payment option.

Users don't need to make payments for any minimum amount to get this cashback. The cashback is available only for "select customers" for a limited period. To know more about the WhatsApp cashback program, you can check our previous story.

